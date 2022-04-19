More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Asian Wrestling C'ships Day One: Arjun, Neeraj win bronze in Greco-Roman Arjun Halakurki and Neeraj won bronze medals in 55kg and 63kg respectively in Greco-Roman wrestling on the first day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 16:38 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Arjun Halakurki and Neeraj won bronze medals in 55kg and 63kg respectively in Greco-Roman wrestling on the first day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 April, 2022 16:38 IST Arjun Halakurki and Neeraj won bronze medals in 55kg and 63kg respectively in Greco-Roman wrestling on the first day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday.While Arjun beat local favourite Davaabandi Munkh Erdene 10-7 in his bronze medal-play-off, it was a 7-4 win for Neeraj over Uzbekistan's Islomjon Bakhramov in the medal bout.However, in 77kg, Sajan lost the bronze medal match 1-11 to Japan's Kodai Sakuraba.More to follow... Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :