Asian Wrestling C'ships Day One: Arjun, Neeraj win bronze in Greco-Roman

Arjun Halakurki and Neeraj won bronze medals in 55kg and 63kg respectively in Greco-Roman wrestling on the first day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday.

While Arjun beat local favourite Davaabandi Munkh Erdene 10-7 in his bronze medal-play-off, it was a 7-4 win for Neeraj over Uzbekistan's Islomjon Bakhramov in the medal bout.

However, in 77kg, Sajan lost the bronze medal match 1-11 to Japan's Kodai Sakuraba.

More to follow...