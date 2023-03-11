Asian wrestling championships trials: Anshu, Sonam, Antim, Sarita claim top berths

World championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg) and bronze medallist Sarita Mor (59kg) and Olympian Sonam Malik (62kg), who participated in the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India in January and skipped two international ranking events, claimed number one positions in their respective weight classes at the Asian championships selection trials for women held in Delhi on Saturday.

Anshu had it easy as she was the only wrestler in the fray in her weight. Sarita won all her matches, including a thrilling 3-2 win over Mansi, under the Nordic system. Sonam recorded wins on technical superiority in all her three bouts.

Double Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who were among the prominent faces during the protest, did not compete.

In a high-scoring nail-biting 55kg final bout, World under-20 bronze medallist Sito defeated National champion Anju 17-16 to emerge as the winner.

World under-20 champion and National Games gold winner Antim Panghal (53kg), who could not take part in the National championships after being slightly overweight, asserted her class to win the trials.

World under-23 bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya, who had injury issues, rode on her luck to beat Radhika 7-6 and won two other bouts due to injuries to her opponents to take the 68kg spot.

World junior bronze medallist and recent Ibrahim Moustafa Ranking Series bronze winner Reetika was the best athlete in 72kg.

World cadet gold medallist Priya Malik recorded convincing wins to secure the 76kg slot for the continental event in Astana next month.