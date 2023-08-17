MagazineBuy Print

Brij Bhushan Singh camp moves Supreme Court, challenges stay on WFI elections

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had put the much-awaited elections on hold after two WFI affliated bodies had emerged to vote from the state of Haryana.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 20:57 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The elections were scheduled for August 19 but were later stayed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.
Representative Image: The elections were scheduled for August 19 but were later stayed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh camp on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the stay on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It is learnt that the case will come up for hearing next week.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had put the much-awaited elections on hold after two WFI affliated bodies - Haryana Wrestling Association and Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association - had emerged from the state of Haryana.

According to the WFI guidelines, two representatives from an affiliate body of WFI can come forward to vote in the election.

Former wrestler Anita Sheoran and Sanjay Kumar Singh will contest for the post of president.

MORE TO FOLLOW

