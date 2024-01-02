MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open

The ad-hoc panel governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday announced a 13-member team for the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia

Published : Jan 02, 2024 18:56 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Deepak Punia is among the 13 wrestlers selected for the Zagreb Open.
Deepak Punia is among the 13 wrestlers selected for the Zagreb Open. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Deepak Punia is among the 13 wrestlers selected for the Zagreb Open. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ad-hoc panel governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday announced a 13-member team for the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia after issues related to procurement of visas had been looked into.

The first world ranking tournament in the Croatian capital will be held from January 10 to 14.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The WFI is being run by a three-member committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after the Sports Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led newly-elected sports federation owing to violation of its own constitution.

The ad-hoc panel is being headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

“Thanks to a timely intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs, the 25 Indians due to travel to Zagreb will complete the visa formalities on Wednesday,” Bajwa said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The team was facing difficulty in securing a visa appointment. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has helped the team in this regard.” The ad-hoc committee chairman said the Croatian Wrestling Federation Secretary-General Tin Bregovic had sent a letter of invitation for the 13 wrestlers, nine coaching and support staff and three referees.

“We have taken every step to ensure that the team reaches Zagreb well in time for the tournament,” Bajwa said.

“We have ensured that India’s Olympic hopefuls would compete in their respective weight class along with a 2kg weight allowance in the first ranking event of the Olympic year,” he said.

“We are confident that the 13 who will compete in Zagreb will make the most of the chance to prepare for the Asian Qualification tournament in April and the World Qualification tournament in May.”

The team
Men Freestyle: Aman (57kg); Yash (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg) and Sumit (125kg)
Greco-Roman: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).
Women: Sonam (62kg) and Radhika (68kg).
Coaching and support staff: Kuldeep Singh (team leader and coach), Vinod Kumar, Sujeet, Shashi Bhushan Prasad, Manoj Kumar, Virender Singh and Alka Tomar (coaches); Vishal Kumar Rai (physiotherapist) and Neeraj (masseur).
Referees: Satya Dev Malik, Dinesh Dhondiba Gund and Sanjay Kumar.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (87/4 in 18.0 overs); Richa gone, Jemimah and Deepti on crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
  4. Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
  2. Wrestling senior national camps to commence on February 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh
    PTI
  4. Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel
    PTI
  5. After Bajrang and Sakshi, Vinesh returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (87/4 in 18.0 overs); Richa gone, Jemimah and Deepti on crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open
    PTI
  4. Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment