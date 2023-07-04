MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials, awaits OCA response deadline extension

The Olympic Coucil of Asia will decide if India will get an extension till August 10 to submit the names of wrestlers for Asian Games and World Championships.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 17:44 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest.
FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The IOA ad-hoc panel members met on Tuesday but could not finalise a date to conduct wrestling trials for the Asian Games and World Championship as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) was still sitting on its request for July 15 deadline extension.

The IOA is supposed to give names of all participating Indian athletes to the Asian Games organisers by July 15 and it had requested them to extend the deadline to August 10 so that it could provide the protesting wrestlers enough time to be ready.

Six wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, among others, had requested the sports ministry to grant them additional time to prepare for Asian Games trials.

They had contended that they are not in good physical shape to appear in trials due to their 38-day long protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The ad-hoc panel, on its part, had exempted them from Asian Games and World Championships trials and made it a one-bout affair, a move that invited criticism from all quarters.

“Wait for a day or two. We are hoping it (OCA reply for extension) should come in a day or two. Though we have not got any indication about the extension, we are hopeful of getting positive news by Thursday,” Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

Wrestling coach Gian Singh, who was added to the ad-hoc three-member panel later, is hoping that OCA will eventually extend the deadline.

“It’s not yet confirmed but I sense it will happen. There was a meeting today but no decision was taken. Now another meeting will take place on July 6. It means that trials cannot be held at such a short notice (before July 15). Mr. Bajwa is not saying it openly. He is saying it will happen but he is not confirming it,” added Singh, a Dhyan Chand awardee.

ALSO READ
Ministry clears Vinesh and Bajrang’s foreign training proposals

Singh, though, said he was certain the extension will come soon.

“I am confident that it (extension) will happen because if trials are held after July 6, there will be logistical problems. Are you not going to give time to wrestlers to prepare (travel plan)?” he said.

RIFT IN AD-HOC PANEL

Indicating that things were far from ideal in the ad-hoc panel, Singh said Bajwa wants to take all the decisions by himself, giving a feeling that the previous WFI setup was still in place.

“Bajwa doesn’t talk much with us. We just come out of compulsion. I come (for meetings) because I don’t want the wrestlers to suffer,” said Singh.

He urged Bajwa to interact with other ad-hoc panel members and inform them about the developments. The other day (previous meeting on Friday), I said we don’t discuss anything. He said, ‘we do meet’. Sharing pleasantries doesn’t mean meeting or discussing issues.

“We sat even today, but didn’t take any decision.” The coach lamented that the purpose of serving the wrestlers was being lost by not discussing about trials and competitions.

“We are not talking about trials. He’s saying once the letter comes (from OCA) and we get clarity on dates (extension), only then we can proceed. It is confirmed that he is taking advice from the WFI officials who controlled the sport earlier,” alleged Singh.

WHY SUMA SHIRUR IS IN PANEL?

Singh said he even thought of resigning but held himself back “for the sake of the wrestlers”, adding that one of the panel members remained perpetually absent from meetings.

“I have never met Suma Shirur since I’ve been included in the committee. Don’t know why she is in the panel. I hear she is in Bhopal coaching or something. I had seen her once at the trials (in Sonepat). But since I was included in the committee we have never met,” he added.

Shirur is the national rifle shooting coach.

Related Topics

Bajrang Punia /

Sakshi Malik /

Vinesh Phogat /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final LIVE: When, where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials, awaits OCA response deadline extension
    PTI
  3. Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us
    PTI
  4. How many Wimbledon titles does Roger Federer have? A look at his history at All England Club
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Aussies offer ‘what-is-this-fuss-about’ look to England’s ‘spirit of the game’ sermons
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials, awaits OCA response deadline extension
    PTI
  2. Ministry clears Vinesh and Bajrang’s foreign training proposals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court
    PTI
  4. Vinesh Phogat shares letter to sports ministry amid controversy on trials for Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  5. Never asked Bajrang to concede any match against me: Yogeshwar Dutt
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final LIVE: When, where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials, awaits OCA response deadline extension
    PTI
  3. Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us
    PTI
  4. How many Wimbledon titles does Roger Federer have? A look at his history at All England Club
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Aussies offer ‘what-is-this-fuss-about’ look to England’s ‘spirit of the game’ sermons
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment