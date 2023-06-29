Ministry clears Vinesh and Bajrang’s foreign training proposals

Four of the six protesting wrestlers, including Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), have got a go-ahead to train abroad.

The other two are Sangeeta Phogat, a 62kg National champion who will be the sparring partner of World championships medallist Vinesh, and Bajrang’s close friend Jitender Kinha, a 74kg wrestler who will be the sparring partner of the Olympic medallist.

The two sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team and the same was cleared within 24 hrs of their request, said a press release on Thursday.

READ MORE | Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court

While Bajrang will travel to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, for a 36-day training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will move to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a week’s training before proceeding to Tata, Hungary, for 18 days. They are set to leave for their respective destinations in the first week of July.

Vinesh will also be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and coach Sudesh.

Apart from Jitender, Bajrang will have the services of coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.

It is learnt that TOPS has approved over Rs 8.4 lakh for Vinesh’s training and over Rs 9 lakh for Bajrang’s trip.

While the government will bear the expenses of the four wrestlers and two coaches, Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) will sponsor the other support staff’s trip.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, who were among the protesting wrestlers, are not TOPS athletes.