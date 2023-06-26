India announces Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games

India will make its Asian Games debut in Ju-Jitsu during the 19th edition of the continental event in Hangzhou, China, in September.

The Ju-Jitsu Association of India (JAI) has approved a 16-member team for a discipline that will make its second consecutive appearance at the Games after its debut in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

READ MORE | Never asked Bajrang to concede any match against me: Yogeshwar Dutt

“We had submitted a long list of athletes last year to the sports ministry before the Games were postponed. The ministry later asked us to conduct another trial. We have rejigged the squad after the results of the recent trials. We have also considered the recent performances of these athletes in the Asian and world competitions of the sport,” Vinay Kumar Joshi, president of the JAI, told Sportstar on Monday.

Eight men and eight women were picked across four weight divisions, respectively, from the national trials held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on June 20.

READ MORE | Matrix Fight Night: MFN 12 full schedule, fight card

“The players are currently practising at their respective places. We will be targeting a camp under the direction of the ministry soon before planning an overseas camp in the United Arab Emirates or Kazakhstan before the Games,” Joshi said.

JAI was established in 2014 and has 27 affiliated state units under its jurisdiction.