UFC 289: Nunes announces retirement after recording most wins in women’s UFC history

Published : Jun 11, 2023 10:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Amanda Nunes ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil’s Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana of Mexico to retain her bantamweight title and became the fighter with the most wins in women’s UFC during the title fight and main-card event of UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

The Brazilian gets to her 16th win in UFC with a unanimous decision win (50-44, 50-44, 50-43) over Aldana.

The two-division UFC champion Nunes edged out her compatriot Jessica Andrade (15 wins in UFC) to top the charts.

AS IT HAPPENED: UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana highlights

The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes earlier recaptured the belt with a win over Julianna Pena in July 2022.

The 35-year-old also announced retirement from professional mixed martial arts career after her 23rd career win in Canada.