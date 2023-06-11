Magazine

UFC 289: Nunes announces retirement after recording most wins in women’s UFC history

UFC 289: Brazil’s Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana of Mexico to retain her bantamweight title and records most wins (16) in women’s UFC history.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 10:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Amanda Nunes ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver.
Amanda Nunes ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP
Amanda Nunes ahead of her fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil’s Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana of Mexico to retain her bantamweight title and became the fighter with the most wins in women’s UFC during the title fight and main-card event of UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20

The Brazilian gets to her 16th win in UFC with a unanimous decision win (50-44, 50-44, 50-43) over Aldana.

The two-division UFC champion Nunes edged out her compatriot Jessica Andrade (15 wins in UFC) to top the charts.

The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes earlier recaptured the belt with a win over Julianna Pena in July 2022.

The 35-year-old also announced retirement from professional mixed martial arts career after her 23rd career win in Canada.

