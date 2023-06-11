Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20

UFC 289: Oliveira took just a little over four minutes in the first round to get his 20th win via finishes in UFC and overall 34th win in his 43-fight MMA career.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 10:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Charles Oliveira poses for photographs during a news conference ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, in Vancouver.
Charles Oliveira poses for photographs during a news conference ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Charles Oliveira poses for photographs during a news conference ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil’s Charles Oliveira extends his record of most finishes in UFC history with a dominating knockout win over Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

Oliveira took just a little over four minutes in the first round to get his 20th win via finishes in UFC and overall 34th win in his 44-fight MMA career.

AS IT HAPPENED: UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana LIVE

The 33-year-old also moved into a tie for second place in UFC career wins. With 23 UFC victories, the Brazilian veteran joins the ranks of Andrei Arlovski and Donald Cerrone, both of whom have 23 wins. Jim Miller of the United States has the most UFC wins (25) to his credit. 

More to follow

Related Topics

Charles Oliviera /

UFC /

UFC 289

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 289 LIVE updates, Nunes vs Aldana into second round: Oliveira KOs Dariush; main card fight results, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. ACC to accept PCB’s Hybrid Model for Asia Cup, Pakistan to travel to India for World Cup
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa agrees to sign midfielder Tielemans
    Reuters
  5. How Man City 2023 stack up against Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
    AP
  3. UFC 289 LIVE updates, Nunes vs Aldana into second round: Oliveira KOs Dariush; main card fight results, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 289 LIVE updates, Nunes vs Aldana into second round: Oliveira KOs Dariush; main card fight results, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. ACC to accept PCB’s Hybrid Model for Asia Cup, Pakistan to travel to India for World Cup
    PTI
  4. Aston Villa agrees to sign midfielder Tielemans
    Reuters
  5. How Man City 2023 stack up against Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment