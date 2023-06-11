UFC 289: Oliveira knocks out Dariush, extends record of most finishes in UFC history to 20

Published : Jun 11, 2023 10:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Charles Oliveira poses for photographs during a news conference ahead of his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, in Vancouver. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil’s Charles Oliveira extends his record of most finishes in UFC history with a dominating knockout win over Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

Oliveira took just a little over four minutes in the first round to get his 20th win via finishes in UFC and overall 34th win in his 44-fight MMA career.

The 33-year-old also moved into a tie for second place in UFC career wins. With 23 UFC victories, the Brazilian veteran joins the ranks of Andrei Arlovski and Donald Cerrone, both of whom have 23 wins. Jim Miller of the United States has the most UFC wins (25) to his credit.

