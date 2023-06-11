UFC 289 LIVE updates, Nunes vs Aldana, Oliveira vs Dariush: Barriault beats Anders; main card fight results, streaming info

RESULT: Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Eryk Anders by Unanimous Decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Round 3: A slew of strong exchanges. Barriault is landing a fine series of knocks, tiring Anders down now. The arena goes into a loud cheer as Barriault sends in a powerful low kick and Anders retorts with a straigth punch. Barriault lands two to the face, opening up Anders, right before the fight closes at the buzzer.
Round 2: A Timeout early into the second round after Anders cops an illegal blow. The referee holds out a warning for Barriault. Anders gets hold of Barriault for a takedown. Another timeout! Barriault with a kick to the groin and Anders receives a breather. Back in and Anders straightaway lands a punch to Barriault’s face. A subdued Round 2 comes to and end.
Round 1: Barriault floors Anders early with a brutal punch. Good recovery from Anders to get back and send in a few hard fists to Barriault. Both fighters are on the attack from the get-go. Anders pushes Barriault to the cage and inflicts a few low kicks before using the elbow to good effect. Anders works hard for a takedown but Barriault wriggles out of the stranglehold. Round 1 ends.
Both Anders and Barriault are coming into the contest on the back of a win and it will be interesting who comes upon on time, given the inconsistencies both have had in recent years.
Anders - Key Stats
- Last fight: Defeated K. Daukaus by second-round KO
- One of 10 active fighters to plau College Football
- Tied-third most KO among active UFC middleweight fihgters
- Second-highest takedown defense among active UFC middleweight fighters
Barriault - Key Stats
- Last fight: Defeated J. Marquez by second-round KO
- 10 wins by KO
- Former TKO middleweight and light heavyweight champion
Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault will kickstart the main card in their middleweight clash.
Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are here..
- 185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov: No Contest
- 125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick — Jasudavicius def. Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- 135 lbs.: Aoriqileng vs. Aiemann Zahabi — Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by TKO (punches) at 1:04 of Round One
- 145 lbs.: Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson — Nelson def. Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
- 125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg — Erceg def. Dvorak by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
- 115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira — Belbita def. Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main-card fight of the UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.
The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Pena.
Aldana (14-6-0) replaced Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes (22-5-0) for the third time to settle scores but suffered a rib injury in training camp before the fight.
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.
FULL SCHEDULE - UFC 289
Where can I watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana?
UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.
