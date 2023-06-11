Magazine

UFC 289 LIVE updates, Nunes vs Aldana, Oliveira vs Dariush: Barriault beats Anders; main card fight results, streaming info

UFC 289 LIVE: Follow for live updates, results and highlights of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 289, headlined by Nunes vs Aldana and Oliveira vs Dariush.

Updated : Jun 11, 2023 08:14 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Amanda Nunes, right, will be up against Irene Aldana in the bantamweight title bout.
Amanda Nunes, right, will be up against Irene Aldana in the bantamweight title bout. | Photo Credit: AP
Amanda Nunes, right, will be up against Irene Aldana in the bantamweight title bout. | Photo Credit: AP

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr
ALSO READ
Dan ‘50k’ Ige ahead of UFC 289 fight: I am in a rebuilding process
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

RESULT: Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Eryk Anders by Unanimous Decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Round 3: A slew of strong exchanges. Barriault is landing a fine series of knocks, tiring Anders down now. The arena goes into a loud cheer as Barriault sends in a powerful low kick and Anders retorts with a straigth punch. Barriault lands two to the face, opening up Anders, right before the fight closes at the buzzer.

Round 2: A Timeout early into the second round after Anders cops an illegal blow. The referee holds out a warning for Barriault. Anders gets hold of Barriault for a takedown. Another timeout! Barriault with a kick to the groin and Anders receives a breather. Back in and Anders straightaway lands a punch to Barriault’s face. A subdued Round 2 comes to and end.

Round 1: Barriault floors Anders early with a brutal punch. Good recovery from Anders to get back and send in a few hard fists to Barriault. Both fighters are on the attack from the get-go. Anders pushes Barriault to the cage and inflicts a few low kicks before using the elbow to good effect. Anders works hard for a takedown but Barriault wriggles out of the stranglehold. Round 1 ends.

Both Anders and Barriault are coming into the contest on the back of a win and it will be interesting who comes upon on time, given the inconsistencies both have had in recent years.

Anders - Key Stats

  • Last fight: Defeated K. Daukaus by second-round KO
  • One of 10 active fighters to plau College Football
  • Tied-third most KO among active UFC middleweight fihgters
  • Second-highest takedown defense among active UFC middleweight fighters

Barriault - Key Stats

  • Last fight: Defeated J. Marquez by second-round KO
  • 10 wins by KO
  • Former TKO middleweight and light heavyweight champion
Time for the main card

Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault will kickstart the main card in their middleweight clash.

A fiery co-main event upon us

Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are here..

UFC 289 - Prelims results
  • 185 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov: No Contest
  • 125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick — Jasudavicius def. Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • 135 lbs.: Aoriqileng vs. Aiemann Zahabi — Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by TKO (punches) at 1:04 of Round One
  • 145 lbs.: Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson — Nelson def. Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
  • 125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg — Erceg def. Dvorak by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)
  • 115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira — Belbita def. Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
UFC 289 - Preview

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the main-card fight of the UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

The most decorated female fighter in UFC history, Nunes recaptured the belt with a July 2022 win over Julianna Pena.

Aldana (14-6-0) replaced Pena, who was scheduled to face Nunes (22-5-0) for the third time to settle scores but suffered a rib injury in training camp before the fight.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.

FULL SCHEDULE - UFC 289
Main Card
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Early Preliminary Card
David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Where can I watch the UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana?

UFC 289 Nunes vs Aldana can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app/website. The event will also be shown live across the Sony Sports Network.

