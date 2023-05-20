Matrix Fight Night: MFN 12 full schedule, fight card

The Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA promotion, has announced the schedule and fight card for the upcoming marquee event, MFC 12, which will take place on July 1, 2023, at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Sanjeet Budhwar, the reigning MFN featherweight title holder, will face the challenge from Mochamed Machaev of Austria for the title in the division.

Budhwar defeated Atabek Abdimitalipov of Kyrgyzstan for the crown in December 2022.

In the co-main event, Angad Bisht will square off against Hugo Paiva of Brazil to defend his flyweight title.

In the women’s strawweight division, India highest ranked female MMA fighter, Puja Tomar, will fight Huang Feier of China to defend her belt.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih.

Here’s the full schedule of the main-card event of the MFN 12.