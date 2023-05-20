More Sports

Matrix Fight Night: MFN 12 full schedule, fight card

MFN 12: Sanjeet Budhwar, the reigning MFN featherweight title holder, will face the challenge from Mochamed Machaev of Austria for the title in the division.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 13:56 IST
MMA fighter Pawan Maan Singh will be featuring in the MFN 12.

MMA fighter Pawan Maan Singh will be featuring in the MFN 12. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@mmapawanmaan

The Matrix Fight Night, India’s biggest MMA promotion, has announced the schedule and fight card for the upcoming marquee event, MFC 12, which will take place on July 1, 2023, at the Noida Indoor Stadium. 

Budhwar defeated Atabek Abdimitalipov of Kyrgyzstan for the crown in December 2022.

In the co-main event, Angad Bisht will square off against Hugo Paiva of Brazil to defend his flyweight title.

In the women’s strawweight division, India highest ranked female MMA fighter, Puja Tomar, will fight Huang Feier of China to defend her belt.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the upcoming MFN event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih. 

Here’s the full schedule of the main-card event of the MFN 12.

MFN 12 - MAIN CARD
Featherweight Title Fight: Sanjeet Budhwar vs. Mochamed Machave
Flyweight Title Fight: Angad Bisht vs. Hugo Paiva
Women’s Strawweight Title Fight: Puja Tomar vs. Huang Feier
Bantamweight: Chungreng Koren vs. Chaitanya Gavali
Featherweight: Rahul Thapa vs. Avizo Lanamai
Featherweight: Shyamanand vs. Mido Mohamed
Lightweight: Neeraj Panghal vs. Digamber Singh Rawat
Light Heavyweight: Pawan Maan vs. Sandeep Dahiya
MFN 12 - PRELIMINARY CARD
Lightweight: Gurtej Singh vs. Edukondal Rao
Strawweight: Sonam Zomba vs. Jojo Rajkumari
Featherweight: Dushyant Singh vs. Anthony Syiem
Flyweight: Aminder Bisht vs. Abhimanyu Rai

