More Sports

Pawan Maan Singh loses to Jeka Saragih in Road to UFC quarterfinal

Indonesia's Jeka Saragih beat India's Pawan Maan Singh in the Road to UFC lightweight quarterfinal in Singapore.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2022 15:36 IST

India's Pawan Maan Singh.   -  UFC

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 June, 2022 15:36 IST

Indonesia's Jeka Saragih defeated India's Pawan Maan Singh by KO (spinning backfist) in the Road to UFC lightweight quarterfinal on Thursday in Singapore.

Jeka dominated the first two rounds as Pawan was weak in his defense. Pawan's boxing credentials did not work against the well equipped Indonesian.

Boxing's loss, MMA's gain: Pawan Maan Singh's 'Road to UFC'

While Pawan showed some signs of a fight back in the second round with a couple of body blows, Jeka went all out and launched an out-of-the-blue backfist which left the Indian with a bloodied face while the Indonesian clinched his first win.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App