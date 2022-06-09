Pawan Maan Singh loses to Jeka Saragih in Road to UFC quarterfinal

Indonesia's Jeka Saragih defeated India's Pawan Maan Singh by KO (spinning backfist) in the Road to UFC lightweight quarterfinal on Thursday in Singapore.

Jeka dominated the first two rounds as Pawan was weak in his defense. Pawan's boxing credentials did not work against the well equipped Indonesian.

While Pawan showed some signs of a fight back in the second round with a couple of body blows, Jeka went all out and launched an out-of-the-blue backfist which left the Indian with a bloodied face while the Indonesian clinched his first win.