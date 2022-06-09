More Sports More Sports Pawan Maan Singh loses to Jeka Saragih in Road to UFC quarterfinal Indonesia's Jeka Saragih beat India's Pawan Maan Singh in the Road to UFC lightweight quarterfinal in Singapore. Team Sportstar 09 June, 2022 15:36 IST India's Pawan Maan Singh. - UFC Team Sportstar 09 June, 2022 15:36 IST Indonesia's Jeka Saragih defeated India's Pawan Maan Singh by KO (spinning backfist) in the Road to UFC lightweight quarterfinal on Thursday in Singapore. Jeka dominated the first two rounds as Pawan was weak in his defense. Pawan's boxing credentials did not work against the well equipped Indonesian. Boxing's loss, MMA's gain: Pawan Maan Singh's 'Road to UFC' While Pawan showed some signs of a fight back in the second round with a couple of body blows, Jeka went all out and launched an out-of-the-blue backfist which left the Indian with a bloodied face while the Indonesian clinched his first win. HOLY S**T JEKA SARAGIH[ #RoadToUFC Episode 2 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/Kj75BQcOIh— UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2022 Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :