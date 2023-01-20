Wrestling

IOA forms seven-member committee to probe allegations against WFI chief

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

PTI
20 January, 2023 21:22 IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media regarding the silent protest by wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations against him, in Gonda on Friday.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media regarding the silent protest by wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations against him, in Gonda on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI Photo

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers.

Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar, the panel also includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav.

The decision was taken during IOA’s emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, and Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

Shiva Keshvan was a special invitee to the meeting.

This comes after the agitating wrestlers had earlier in the day reached out to the IOA, demanding the formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations against Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief.

In a letter addressed to the IOA president, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are “absolutely incompetent”.

