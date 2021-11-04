Shivani Pawar settles for silver in U-23 Worlds; Anju wins bronze

Indian wrestler Shivani Pawar lost the U-23 Worlds final to Emily Shilson of USA. She had an early lead but was pinned down by the junior world champion in the 50kg division bout in Belgrade on Thursday.

Finishing second, she became the seventh Indian to win a silver at the U-23 Worlds after Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

READ| Manpreet added to Khel Ratna winners; sports ministry approves 35 Arjuna awardees

On the road to the final, Pawar beat Belarus’ European silver medallist Anastasiya Yanotava, Ukraine’s Tetiana Profatilova in the quarterfinal and reigning U-23 European champion Mariia Tiumerekova of Russia in the semifinal.

Anju defeated Canada's Virginie Gascon 17-6 on technical superiority to win bronze - the second medal for India at the event - in the 55kg category.