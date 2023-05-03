Wrestlers, Delhi Police clash at Jantar Mantar; Vinesh Phogat’s brother injured

A scuffle broke at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers, who are protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and Delhi Police personnel late on Wednesday with the former alleging that some officers attacked them with batons. No immediate response was available from Delhi Police.

Speaking to reporters amid the chaotic situation, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that some of them had brought wooden beds to sleep due to rain after which some policemen “attacked them”.

Gopal Tiwari, one of the protest organisers, told The Hindu that one Rahul Yadav, who is a also wrestler, was injured in the attack.

“We had got cots due to rain and water logging, but cops started throwing them here and there. Then Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat reached there and one three-star officer started abusing them, mainly by pointing at Vinesh,” he said.

“In the process, some cops hit Rahul with the foldable cot in the head and then attacked him with sticks and kicks. He has suffered injuries in head and one leg,” he said, adding that the protesters were not allowed to take him to the hospital.

Several purported videos of the incident appeared on the internet. In one of them, some protesters were seen gathering a policeman and claimed that he was “still drunk”.

Mr. Tiwari said that the protesters caught one police personnel drinking in the toilet before the scuffle and wanted to get his medical test done. “But the police threatened us and took him away to protect him,” he said.

He also alleged that that some cops also manhandled and misbehaved with women.

In another video, wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged that one wrestler “suffered head injuries in the attack” and that the cops also “misbehaved and pushed” women protesters.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the Central Government alleging that a Delhi Police officer attacked a wrestler at Jantar Mantar.

“It is being alleged that the officer was drunk,” he wrote and demanded that medical test of the police officer and MLC of the wrestler be conducted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Central Govt will avoid getting medical test of its Police officer. Lady wrestlers alleged that (the) policeman is intoxicated and he misbehaved with lady wrestlers. What a shame!”

Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar say one of protesters beaten and injured by Delhi Police. Say women players including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik abused by policemen. Pretty wild scenes right now. pic.twitter.com/qdsPrQrY53 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 3, 2023

