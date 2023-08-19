Swiatek vs Gauff; Sabalenka vs Muchova, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info

World no. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on American teen sensation Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, world rank two Aryna Sabalenka will be up against French Open 2023 runner up Karolina Muchova.

Both the semifinals will be played at the Centre Court.

When and where to watch? The Cincinnati Open semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be live streamed on WTA TV from 8:30 PM IST. It’ll be followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova match scheduled at 11:00 PM IST.

The top seed is coming off with a straight set 7-6, 6-1 win over 10th seed Marketa Vondrousova while Gauff defeated Jasmine Paolini comfortably 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek has dominating record against Guaff. The two have played against each other seven times and the Pole has come out on top every time.

Head-to-head records:

Played 7 | Swiatek - 7 | Guaff - 0

Swiatek last played Gauff in the French Open 2023 quarterfinals where she defeated the 19-year-old comfortably by 6-4, 6-2.

Sabalenka vs Muchova

The second seed Sabalenka had a tough game against Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabuer in the quarterfinals, but she beat her in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Muchova, on the other hand, entered the final four with a walkover after Marie Bouzkova had to retire in the first set itself due to an injury in right thigh. However, she defeated Maria Sakkari in the round of 16 to boost her confidence going into this game.

It’ll be a repeat of the French Open 2023 semifinal clash here at Cincinnati when the two powerhouses meet to book tickets for the final showdown.

The two have clashed twice before and have tasted victories against each other. Muchova defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals of Rolland Garros 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

Head-to-head records

Played - 2 | Sabalenka - 1 | Muchova - 1