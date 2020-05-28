Abhishek Verma makes the switch to heavier bow

Ace compound archer Abhishek Verma has switched to a heavier bow after analysing his game during the lockdown.

Verma, a multiple Asian Games and World Cup medallist, has already begun his training at a small arena in Delhi and expects to get used to the change sooner than later.

“I had enough time to go through all my videos and analyse my game. I needed to increase the poundage of my bow (from about 55 pound to 60 pound) to get better results,” Verma told Sportstar.

However, Verma did not change his bow. “The ‘draw weight’ can be adjusted to 60 pound with the same bow. I have already started practice with a shorter target. When I begin with a longer target, I may take 15-20 days to get on top of my game.

“When the ‘draw weight’ increases, the arrows travel faster and flatter and there is less distraction due to wind. One needs more strength to shoot from a heavier bow. I have to increase my strength now.

“In the next two years, we have got important events like the World championships, Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. So, this is the best time to make changes,” said the 30-year-old.

Other than focusing on his training, Verma has associated himself with an online initiative to raise funds to provide PPEs to doctors who have been treating coronavirus patients.

“Many archers are expected to join this initiative. We are encouraging people to contribute whatever they can. Our partner www.impactguru.com will get in touch with hospitals and provide PPE kits to the doctors in Maharashtra and Delhi,” said Verma.