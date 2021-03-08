Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari top archery trials

Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari emerged as the best recurve archers in the selection trials at the Army Sports Institute, Pune, on Monday.

Jadhav, who secured a grand total of eight points, topped the table among men. Atanu Das (7.5) and Tarundeep Rai (6) were second and third respectively. The trio had secured a team silver medal in the 2019 World championships to earn India three quota places in the Olympics.

READ| Shahrukh, Deepika shine at National junior championships

Deepika had bagged a lone quota place in the women’s section in a continental qualification event in 2019.

As per the Archery Association of India (AAI) guidelines, the top three men and the top woman in the trials will be eligible to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Jadhav, who scored 2727 in the ranking round, won six out of seven one-on-one matches (one of the major components in selecting the archers). Das won two matches, while Rai won three.

READ| Jyothi Surekha: 'Primary objective is to keep improving'

Deepika picked up 2689 points in the ranking round and won four matches.

All four who earned quota places for the country also got one point apiece for their special contribution.

Interestingly, the second and third place winners among women, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari respectively, were also from Jharkhand and won four matches apiece.

Top three results:

Men: 1. Pravin Jadhav (8), 2. Atanu Das (7.5), 3. Tarundeep Rai (6); Women: 1. Deepika Kumari (9), 2. Ankita Bhakat (7), 3. Komalika Bari (5.5).