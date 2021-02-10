Shahrukh, Deepika shine at National junior championships

Uttar Pradesh's Shahrukh Khan and Haryana's Deepika broke under-16 national records on the final day of the 36th National junior athletics championships at the Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

Shahrukh won the boys' 2000m in a new record time of 5:27.87s while Deepika bettered the girls javelin throw record by a huge margin with her effort of 48.21m.

READ| Gurjar, Chaudhary to lead Indian challenge at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Abhin Bhaskar Devadiga and Kerala's Ancy Sojan, handled the corners smartly, as they won the under-20 men's and women's 200m gold.

READ| IOA writes to health minister for COVID-19 vaccination of Olympics-bound athletes

Haryana topped the medals table with 21 gold while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (13 gold each) took the next two spots.

The results:

Men: Under-20: 200m: 1. Abhin B. Devadiga (Kar) 21.34s; 2. Ritik Malik (Del) 21.44; 3. Nalubothu Srinivas (AP) 21.60. 400m hurdles: 1. V.S. Pranav (TN) 52.75; 2. Rakshith (Kar) 53.60; 3. Subash Das (WB) 54.10. Triple jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel (TN) 15.82m; 2. Harpal Singh Mann (Pun) 15.11; 3. Rakesh Roshan (Utk) 14.93.

Boys: Under-18: 200m: 1. Kapil (Har) 21.54s; 2. Aniket Choudhary (Tel) 21.71; 3. S. Barath (TN) 21.85. 1500m: 1. Arjun Waskale (MP) 3:50.38 MR, OR 3:53.63, Shankar, Coimbatore, 2016); 2. J Rijoy (Ker) 3:53.66; 3. Ravi Khatana (Del) 3:59.57. 3000m: 1. Gagan Singh (Har) 8:40.16s; 2. Dhuladev Ghagre (Mah) 8:44.03; 3. Ravdeep (Raj) 8:44.24. 400m hurdles: 1. Siddhesh Choudhary (Mah) 53.91s; 2. Swayam Badhe (Mah) 53.94; 3. Ankit (Raj) 54.06. High Jump: 1. Sandeep Kumar (UP) 2.05m; 2. B. Bharat Raj (Ker) 1.99; 3. Aniket Mane (Mah) 1.99.

Under-16: 2000m: 1. Shahrukh Khan (UP) 5:27.87 NR, 5:31.87, Vikas, Coimbatore, 2016); 2. Amit Chaudhry (UP) 5:28.28; 3. Rohit (Har) 5:28.82. Hammer throw: 1. Narpat Singh (Raj) 63.38m; 2. Prateek (Har) 59.38; 3. Kapil (Har) 55.62.

Under-14: 600m: 1. Mohnish Raza (Jha) 1:27.24; 2. Akasnshu (Har) 1:27.51; 3. Mayank Mawai (Raj) 1:28.06

Women: Under-20: 200m: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 24.51s; 2. Taranjeet Kaur (Del) 24.65; 3. Madhumita Deb (Odi) 24.90. 400m hurdles: 1. J. Vishnu Priya (Ker) 1:01.69; 2. K. Prajna (Kar) 1:02.92; 3. C. Vishrutha (Tamil Nadu) 1:03.26. Hammer throw: 1. Kashish Singh (UP) 50.05m; 2. Aishwarya (Har) 49.26; 3. Bhagwati Choudhary (Raj) 47.92.

Girls: Under-18: 200m: 1. Sudeshna Shiva (Mah) 24.65s; 2. Jeevanji Deepthi (Tel) 24.67; 3. Priya Mohan (Kar) 24.86. 1500m: 1. Bushra Gauri (MP) 4:53.47s; 2. Aakancha Kerketta (TN) 4:53.51; 3. Mandeep Kaur (Pun) 4:55.56. 3000m: 1. Rinkee Pawara (Mah) 9:55.04; 2. Supriti Kachhap (Jharkhand) 10:05.08; 3. Pallavi Chandrakant Jagdale (Maharashtra) 10:16.56. 400m hurdles: 1. Shweta Chikodi (Mah) 1:04.46s; 2. K.V. Lakshmipriya (Ker) 1:05.99; 3. Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:06.55. Pole vault: 1. M. Uvadharrshini (TN) 3.10m; 2. Rajni (Har) 3.00; 3. Vibha Srinivasa (Kar) 2.60. Shot put: 1. Vidhi (UP) 15.96m; 2. Jasmine Kaur (Pun) 15.83; 3. Bharti (Har) 14.95.

Under-16: 2000m: 1. Sunita Devi (UP) 6:29.22s; 2. Priyanka (Har) 6:29.99; 3. Gayatri Patil (Mah) 6:30.39. Javelin throw: 1. Deepika (Har) 48.21m NR, OR 43.52, Guriya Kumari, Tirupati, 2018; 2. Archana Yadav (UP) 38.42; 3. Manisha (Har) 35.35.

Under-14: 600m: 1. Tahura Khatun (WB) 1:38.04s; 2. Eva Manoj (Mah) 1:38.22; 3. Rimjim Saikia (Asm) 1:41.05. High jump: 1. Pooja (Har) 1.41m; 2. Gowthami (Karnataka) 1.40 and Surekha Rajendra Fark (Tamil Nadu) 1.40.