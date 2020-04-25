Archer Limba Ram's routine treatment to resume soon

The hurdles in the treatment of Olympian archer Limba Ram were cleared on Saturday following efforts from the Archery Association of India (AAI).

Forty-eight-year-old Limba has been undergoing treatment for a neurological disease and other issues at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for the past one year. He has been staying with his wife Merian Jenny at a hostel, in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, provided by the Sports Authority of India.

However, the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus had affected his treatment. The routine medical assistance could not reach him.

After learning about his plight from media reports, the AAI swung into action to provide relief to the three-time Olympian (1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta) and former National coach hailing from Rajasthan.

“I talked to our president Arjun Munda, who is also the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, and got in touch with the Sports Ministry. Finally, the roadblocks have been cleared. I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that Limba’s routine treatment would resume soon,” said AAI secretary Pramod Chandurkar.