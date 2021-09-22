More Sports Archery Archery Indian women's compound archery team wins gold at World Championship, men finish second The Indian women's compound archery team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor to clinch the gold at the World Archery Championship on Wednesday. PTI YANKTON, US 22 September, 2021 22:58 IST Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. (File Image) - Special Arrangement PTI YANKTON, US 22 September, 2021 22:58 IST The India's women's compund archery team beat host USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championship here on Wednesday. The men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to win the silver medal.The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but could not get the better of the Austrians. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :