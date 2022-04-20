Archery World Cup: Indian compound men’s team in final

The Indian compound men's team, consisting of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, ensured a medal for the country by making it to the final of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 at Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday.

The ninth-ranked India, which got a bye, beat eighth-placed Italy 237-232 and top-ranked host Turkey 235-232 to reach the last four.

India defeated fifth-placed Great Britain, consisting of Adam Carpenter, Kai Thomas-Prause and Adam Ravenscroft, 236-235 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with France on Saturday.

The fifth-slotted Indian women's team, comprising Muskan Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar, got past Portugal 234-224 but lost to fourth-ranked Turkey 235-233 in the second round.

In recurve ranking round, Tarundeep Rai (670 points) emerged as the best Indian male archer to take the seventh place, followed by Sachin Gupta (669) in eighth. Jayanta Talukdar (661) and Neeraj Chauhan (648) claimed 20th and 61st spots respectively.

Among women, Ridhi (650) was the best in eighth position. Ankita Bhakat (642), Simranjeet Kaur (631) and Komalika Bari (627) placed 14th, 36th and 41st respectively.

Indian men's team (2000) was the top-ranked side, while the women's team (1923) was fourth. The country (1320) was fifth in mixed team rankings.