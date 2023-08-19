MagazineBuy Print

Indian men, women compound archers strike gold at World Cup Stage 4

The compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur survived a scare before prevailing over Mexico by one point.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 15:50 IST , Paris

PTI
Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232.
Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232. | Photo Credit: X.com/@World Archery
infoIcon

Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232. | Photo Credit: X.com/@World Archery

Indian archers claimed a double in the compound events, winning both men’s and women’s team gold medals in the World Cup Stage 4, in Paris on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232.

Fresh from becoming world champions earlier this month in Berlin, the compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur survived a scare before prevailing over Mexico by one point.

India now has two gold and two bronze from the last World Cup of the season, while Jyothi remains in the hunt for a second medal in the individual section, slated later in the day.

Indian men’s compound team were trailing by one point after the first end as the American had perfect round of 60. But the Indians kept their consistency with yet another 59 to see them level 118-118 as the Americans dropped two points.

The stalemate prevailed in the third end also before the Indians stepped up in style, shooting a perfect 60 in the final end to edge out their higher-ranked opponents by four points.

The men’s team had eliminated Korea in the semifinal in a match that went down to the wire after the regulation ends produced 235-all. The tiebreaker also produced a stalemate with both teams drilling in perfect 30, but the Indians was adjudged winners by hitting closer to the centre.

The Indian women’s team, who got the top-billing by topping the qualifiers, had a 118-117 lead at the halfway stage.

But they slipped in the penultimate end, dropping three points as Andrea Becerra, Ana Hernandez Jeon and Dafne Quintero shot a 59 to take a 176-175 lead.

The Indians held their nerves and shot a near perfect 59 with five 10s including one X (closer to the centre) that was enough to seal the gold medal with a 234-233 victory.

India earlier claimed a pair of recurve team bronze medals.

The recurve men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke were the first to seal their place on the podium as they came from behind to beat Spanish trio Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez and Andres Temino.

The recurve women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur then repeated the feat with a bronze of its own, as it beat Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Aida Roman in a shoot-off after the teams were locked at 4-4.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
