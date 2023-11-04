MagazineBuy Print

Indian archers in race for World Archery awards

Deotale and Jawkar, have been nominated in Compound Men award, while Aditi has been shortlisted for Breakthrough of the Year honour as well as Compound Women.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 19:26 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale during the Hangzhou Asian Games
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale during the Hangzhou Asian Games | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale during the Hangzhou Asian Games | Photo Credit: PTI

Five Indian archers, including compound men and women individual champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, have made it to the World Archery’s shortlist for 2023 Athlete of the Year awards.

Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, who won a World Cup Stage gold medal, have been nominated in Compound Men award, while Aditi has been shortlisted for Breakthrough of the Year honour as well as Compound Women.

Seasoned compound archer V. Jyothi Surekha is the second Indian in Compound Women’s category.

Armless para archer Sheetal Devi is in the race for the Para Women’s award.

Coach Italian Sergio Pagni, who played a big part in the Indian compound archers’ fine performance in the World championships, World Cup and Asian Games, is in contention for the Coach of the Year award.

WA will open the categories for public voting at www.worldarcheryawards.com on November 10.

