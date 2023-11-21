Para Asian Archery C’ship 2023: Indians through to six team gold medal matches

Indian para archers are through to six team gold medal matches in the Para Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The recurve men and women’s team open, compound men, women and mixed team open and men’s team W1 category reached the finals.

On Monday, Sarita Devi clinched bronze medal after beating Jyoti Baliyan 139-135 in an all-Indian playoff in the women’s compound open section.

READ | Para Asian Archery Championship: Sarita wins bronze; Sheetal, Rakesh in line for gold medal

India has also assured at least two silver medals with Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi entering the finals of the compound open in both men and women category.

India will also be looking to add to its six quotas (four compound and two recurve) for Paris Paralympics from the qualifying event that will begin here from November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)