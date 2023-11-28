MagazineBuy Print

Sheetal Devi becomes World No 1 in latest rankings

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi became the World No 1 in the women’s compound archery open category on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 21:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sheetal Devi at the Asian Para Archery Championships 2023.
Sheetal Devi at the Asian Para Archery Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sheetal Devi at the Asian Para Archery Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi became the World No 1 in the women’s compound archery open category, according to the latest rankings release by World Archery on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, who won three golds at the Para Asian Championship moved up two spots to secure the third position.

The Indian is only behind Great Britain’s Nathan Macqueen and Matteo Bonacina of Italy. 

READ | Grand opening ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the start of the NTPC Senior National Archery Championship

Sheetal, who topped in her category with 230 points had jumped two placed to achieve this feat. She is world’s first-ever armless female archer to compete internationally and hails from Jammu and Kashmir. 

Indian para archer Sarita, who returned with a bronze medal at the Asian Para Championships was the highest gainer, moving up seven places to become world No 6.

Sheetal also won three medals including two gold and one silver at the Asian Para Championship.

