MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round

Dhiraj, who shot 10s and Xs 42 times, was five points away from Korea’s Kim Woojin, who scored the maximum points 46 times on his way to claim the top rank in the recurve men’s qualification round.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 21:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara.
FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu

B. Dhiraj was streets ahead of his compatriots as he secured 683 points to place second behind World and Olympic gold medallist Kim Woojin of Korea in the recurve men’s qualification round on the opening day of the World archery championships in Berlin on Tuesday.

Dhiraj, who shot 10s and Xs 42 times, was five points away from the Korean, who scored the maximum points 46 times on his way to claim the top rank.

Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan managed to take 55th and 83rd spots.

Experienced archer Ankita Bhakat scored 639 points to emerge as the best Indian woman at the 31st position. Bhajan Kaur was 45th, while Simranjeet Kaur was 51st.

The World championships is doubly important for the recurve archers as it marks the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualification period. Top three teams and top three individual archers per gender will win Olympic quota places for their countries.

In compound, V.Jyothi Surekha (701) finished a close second behind Sara Lopez (702) in the women’s section. She was followed by Aditi Swami at sixth place and Parneet Kaur at 26th. Ojas Deotale, at sixth place, was the best Indian male.

RESULTS
RECURVE
Individual:Men: B. Dhiraj (2nd, 683), Tushar Shelke (55th, 650), Mrinal Chauhan (83rd, 640)
Women: Ankita Bhakat (31st, 639), Bhajan Kaur (45th, 627), Simranjeet Kaur (51st, 625)
Team: India: Men (9th, 1973), Women (13th, 1891), Mixed (4th, 1322).
COMPOUND
Individual: Men: Ojas Deotale (6th, 702), Prathamesh Jawkar (14th, 699), Abhishek Verma (29th, 693)
Women: V. Jyothi Surekha (2nd, 701), Aditi Swami (6th, 693), Parneet Kaur (26th, 681)
Team: India: Men (3rd, 2094), Women (2nd, 2075), Mixed (1st, 1403). 

Related stories

Related Topics

B. Dhiraj /

Ankita Bhakat /

World Archery Championships /

Vennam Jyothi Surekha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Samson falls after getting to fifty; India 223/3 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Highlights, Round 5: Sudharsan ton helps South Zone beat Central by 7 wickets; East pips West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour’s policy board as player director
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Archery goes from escape to life-saver for World University Games gold medallist Pragati
    Netra V
  3. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in compound archery
    PTI
  4. World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery
    PTI
  5. World University Games 2023: India confirms two medals in archery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Samson falls after getting to fifty; India 223/3 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Highlights, Round 5: Sudharsan ton helps South Zone beat Central by 7 wickets; East pips West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour’s policy board as player director
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment