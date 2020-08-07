Archer Rajat Chauhan keen to excel in Olympics

Ace compound archer Rajat Chauhan is hopeful of achieving his targets of becoming the World champion and winning an Olympic medal.

If he performs well, the first target is within his reach.

However, in order to achieve his second target he has to switch to recurve as compound competitions are not part of the Olympics.

“I expect to get a job (the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan) in a month. I have to win a National or international medal within two years to get the job confirmed. I will use the time to achieve my dream of becoming a World champion,” Chauhan, hailing from Jaipur, told Sportstar.

“After securing my future, I will move to recurve and will try for the 2024 Olympics. My gut feeling says I will do well in the Olympics.”

About four years ago, Chauhan, a World championships silver medallist in 2015, had switched from compound to recurve in search of Olympic glory. “I have seen the difference in treatment to Olympic athletes and non-Olympic athletes. That’s why I have a keen desire to excel in the Olympics.”

Chauhan, who returned to compound archery in order to land the job, utilised the lockdown period to reflect and work on improving his game. He lost eight kg and reduced his bow length and weight to suit his transformed physique.

“After reducing weight, I felt some changes were needed to bring precision to my shots,” said the 25-year-old, an Asian Games gold and silver winner in team events.

Chauhan was thankful to World Archery for providing a scholarship of $5000 during the lockdown. “There are no competitions and no prize money. So, I don’t have any earnings. This fund has been useful for my training. I try to help a few needy archers as well. Since I helped others (donated Rs 2.11 lakh to the Rajasthan COVID fund and contributed to a combined effort to feed 1800 people daily for two months), I got this assistance.”

Prior to chasing his Olympics dream, Chauhan wants to shine in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. “Archery was not part of the Commonwealth Games after 2010. There are some strong archery countries in it. I am eager to do well there,” said Chauhan.