World Youth Archery Championships: Komalika Bari, Sakshi Chaudhary in finals

Komalika Bari and Sakshi Chaudhary reached the women’s individual finals of the recurve junior and compound junior categories, respectively at the World youth archery championships in Wrocław, Poland on Thursday.

The sixth-ranked Komalika, who got two byes, defeated Japanese Juri Shibuya 6-4, Kazakh Ziyodakhon Abdusattarova 6-0 and Japanese Mao Watanbe 6-5 (8-7) to reach the last four. Komalika beat American Casey Kaufhold 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Elia Canales of Spain.

Sakshi, ranked eighth, got a first round bye before getting past Kazakh Aizhan Seidakhmetova 142-141, Iranian Bita Asheghzadeh Oskouei 147-142, Mexican Dafne Quintero 147-145 and American Anna Scarbrough 144-142 to make it to the final. She will meet Amanda Mlinaric of Croatia in the final.

Rishabh Yadav, who lost to Robin Jaamta of Estonia 147-146 in the semifinals of the compound junior men’s individual event, will face Sebastian Garcia of Mexico in the bronze medal match.

