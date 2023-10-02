MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins silver in women’s long jump

Ancy Sojan won silver medal in the women’s long jump at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 18:13 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ancy Sojan Edappilly in the women’s long jump final event at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Ancy Sojan Edappilly in the women’s long jump final event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Ancy Sojan Edappilly in the women’s long jump final event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ancy Sojan won silver medal in the women’s long jump at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Ancy finished second with a best jump of 6.63m, which is also her personal best.

The other Indian in the event, Shaili Singh finished fifth with a 6.48m jump.

This is India’s 59th medal.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games /

Shaili Singh /

Ancy Sojan

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
