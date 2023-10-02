Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins silver in women’s long jump

Ancy Sojan won silver medal in the women’s long jump at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.
Ancy finished second with a best jump of 6.63m, which is also her personal best.
The other Indian in the event, Shaili Singh finished fifth with a 6.48m jump.
This is India’s 59th medal.
More to follow...
