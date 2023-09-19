MagazineBuy Print

How many medals did India win at Asian Games 2018?

India was placed eighth position in the medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is the list of medal winners for India.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 07:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Bajrang Punia, Amit Panghal, Jinson Johnson were among the medal winners at the Asian Games 2018.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Bajrang Punia, Amit Panghal, Jinson Johnson were among the medal winners at the Asian Games 2018.
infoIcon

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Bajrang Punia, Amit Panghal, Jinson Johnson were among the medal winners at the Asian Games 2018. | Photo Credit: AP | PTI | Getty Images

India registered its highest-ever medal haul at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, winning 70 medals across disciplines – 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze. This was also India’s highest gold-medal tally at the Games.

China dominated the 2018 Asiad medal table ranking first with 289 medals including 132 gold, 92 silver and 65 bronze, followed by Japan with 205 medals and South Korea with 177. India was placed eighth in the medal tally, below Chinese Taipei, which had 17 gold medals.

The Indian 4x400 mixed relay team had won the silver in the Games, but the medal was later upgraded to gold after Bahrain was disqualified with Kemi Adekoya being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit for failing a dope test.

Here is the list of medal winners for India-

