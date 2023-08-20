Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 this year.
At the previous Asian Games - the 18th edition held in Jakarta and Palembang in 2018 - India had won a total of three gold and two bronze medals in wrestling, boxing and weightlifting.
Here are the various categories in weightlifting, boxing and wrestling in which Indians will be competing at the upcoming Asian Games:
WEIGHTLIFTING
Men - 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 96kg, 109kg, +109kg
Women - 49kg, 55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 76kg, 87kg, +87kg
Indian squad
BOXING
Men - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg
Women - 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg
Indian squad
WRESTLING
Greco-Roman - 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg
Men - 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg
Women - 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62, 68kg, 76kg,
Indian squad
