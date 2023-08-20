MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?

A total of 35 Indians will be competing in various weight categories in wrestling, boxing and weightlifting at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 23:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will compete in the 50kg category at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as the reigning world champion.
FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will compete in the 50kg category at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as the reigning world champion. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will compete in the 50kg category at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as the reigning world champion. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA/THE HINDU

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is set to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 this year.

At the previous Asian Games - the 18th edition held in Jakarta and Palembang in 2018 - India had won a total of three gold and two bronze medals in wrestling, boxing and weightlifting.

Here are the various categories in weightlifting, boxing and wrestling in which Indians will be competing at the upcoming Asian Games:

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men - 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 96kg, 109kg, +109kg

Women - 49kg, 55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 76kg, 87kg, +87kg

Indian squad
Men: Achinta Sheuli (73kg), N Ajith (73kg)
Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

BOXING

Men - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg

Women - 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg

Indian squad
Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet 92kg, Narender Berwal (+92kg).
Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

WRESTLING

Greco-Roman - 60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130kg

Men - 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg

Women - 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62, 68kg, 76kg,

Indian squad
Greco-Roman: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikash (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg)
Men: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Yash (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg), Sumit (125kg)
Women: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Radhika (68kg), Kiran (76kg)

