Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf

The Indian ended the overall competition with a score of 17-under to win the second spot.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 09:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aditi Ashok won a silver medal for India in golf.
Aditi Ashok won a silver medal for India in golf. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok won a silver medal for India in golf. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Aditi Ashok scripted history with a silver medal in the women’s golf competition at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ashok ended the four-round competition with a score of 17 under par. She started the day with a clear lead of four shots but missed multiple putts to squander the lead.

With the medal, she became the first Indian woman to medal at the Asian Games.

Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol won the gold with a total of 19 under par while South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo got the bronze.

MORE TO FOLLOW

