Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf

India’s Aditi Ashok scripted history with a silver medal in the women’s golf competition at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ashok ended the four-round competition with a score of 17 under par. She started the day with a clear lead of four shots but missed multiple putts to squander the lead.

With the medal, she became the first Indian woman to medal at the Asian Games.

Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol won the gold with a total of 19 under par while South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo got the bronze.

