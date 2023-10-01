MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase; breaks Games record

India’s Avinash Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 16:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Avinash Mukund Sable of Team India
Avinash Mukund Sable of Team India | Photo Credit: David Ramos
infoIcon

Avinash Mukund Sable of Team India | Photo Credit: David Ramos

India’s Avinash Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. He took top honours with a timing of 8:19:50s, breaking the Games record along the way.

Sable’s medal is India’s 12th gold at this edition of the Asian Games and the first track and field gold in Hangzhou.

Unlike his energy conservation strategy at the Budapest World Championships, Sable raced ahead to build a distance between himself and the rest of the field and won the race by a massive distance. In the final 50m, Sable turned around to see no one close to him as he approached the end and celebrated as he crossed the finish line.

Sable, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, holds the national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.

In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, his pet event, Sable will also compete in the 5000m race.

“I am confident about steeplechase and my main aim is to win gold in that event but I am also focusing on 5000 metres,” he said.

[More to follow]

Related Topics

Avinash Sable /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase; breaks Games record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eredivisie: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax called off halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Avinash Sable wins gold in 3000m SC; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 12 gold, 44 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win to give India 2-0 lead in tie; Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Avinash Sable clinches 3000m Steeplechase gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase; breaks Games record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze, loses in 50kg semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Kynan Darius Chenai clinches bronze in Men’s trap final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win to give India 2-0 lead in tie; Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy to miss men’s team final due to back injury - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase; breaks Games record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eredivisie: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax called off halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Avinash Sable wins gold in 3000m SC; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 12 gold, 44 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win to give India 2-0 lead in tie; Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Avinash Sable clinches 3000m Steeplechase gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment