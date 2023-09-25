India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event

The men’s 10m air rifle team, comprising Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, bagged India’s first Asian Games 2023 gold medal in Hangzhou.

In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a total of 1893.7, 0.4 points more than the previous world record score set by China last month in the Baku World Championship.

They do it in style with a World Record score. #AsianGames#AsianGames2022pic.twitter.com/cP88u2Iclt — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 25, 2023

China also ended up losing its place on the Asian Record and Games Record charts after the event.

Rudrankksh, who finished third in qualification, was the pick of the team, scoring 632.5. Aishwary, with 631.6 points, finished fifth. Divyansh’s final score - 629.6 - was good enough to take him to the final, but he will miss out on an individual medal as only two shooters from an NOC can reach the final.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China topped qualification with 634.5, an Asian and Games record.

The final will take place at 9 AM IST.