MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event

In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a World Record total of 1893.7 to claim the gold medal.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 07:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rudrankksh Patil (R), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m air rifle event.
Rudrankksh Patil (R), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m air rifle event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rudrankksh Patil (R), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (C) and Divyansh Singh Panwar during the qualification round of men’s 10m air rifle event. | Photo Credit: PTI

The men’s 10m air rifle team, comprising Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, bagged India’s first Asian Games 2023 gold medal in Hangzhou.

In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a total of 1893.7, 0.4 points more than the previous world record score set by China last month in the Baku World Championship.

China also ended up losing its place on the Asian Record and Games Record charts after the event.

Rudrankksh, who finished third in qualification, was the pick of the team, scoring 632.5. Aishwary, with 631.6 points, finished fifth. Divyansh’s final score - 629.6 - was good enough to take him to the final, but he will miss out on an individual medal as only two shooters from an NOC can reach the final.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China topped qualification with 634.5, an Asian and Games record.

The final will take place at 9 AM IST.

Related Topics

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil /

Divyansh Singh Panwar /

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India breaks WR in Men’s 10m air rifle team event, clinches gold; Rowers win bronze medals; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four team wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami settles for draw with Orlando City without Messi, Alba, Busquets
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four team wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score Updates: India clinches gold in team event; Rudrankksh, Aishwary reach final in men’s 10m air rifle - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 25: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India breaks WR in Men’s 10m air rifle team event, clinches gold; Rowers win bronze medals; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four team wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami settles for draw with Orlando City without Messi, Alba, Busquets
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India clinches first gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment