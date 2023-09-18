MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India Volleyball squad info, team news, previous performance

India's best performance in Men's Volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 17:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Nirmala (R) and Anju Balakrishnan defend the net against Kazakhstan during the women’s group B preliminary volleyball match between India and Kazakhstan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 23, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Nirmala (R) and Anju Balakrishnan defend the net against Kazakhstan during the women’s group B preliminary volleyball match between India and Kazakhstan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 23, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Nirmala (R) and Anju Balakrishnan defend the net against Kazakhstan during the women’s group B preliminary volleyball match between India and Kazakhstan at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 23, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October, in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will be participating in the volleyball event at the Asian Games. Men’s volleyball has been a part of the Games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition started in the 1962 edition in Jakarta.

READ | Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

In women’s volleyball, India is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games.

India Volleyball Squad:
Men’s team:
Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese
Women’s team:
Nirmal, Soorya, Minimol Abraham, Jincy Johnson, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Aswani Kandoth, Jini Kovat Shaji, Saranya Narikunnil Salikumar, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Aswathi Raveendran, Shaalini Saravanan, Suji Vijayan

