Asian Games 2023: India Volleyball squad info, team news, previous performance

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October, in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will be participating in the volleyball event at the Asian Games. Men’s volleyball has been a part of the Games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition started in the 1962 edition in Jakarta.

India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

In women’s volleyball, India is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games.