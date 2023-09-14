MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

Here is all you need to know about the 19th Asian Games to take place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 21:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lianlian, Congcong, and Chenchen, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games.
Lianlian, Congcong, and Chenchen, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lianlian, Congcong, and Chenchen, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP

The 19th Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, after being postponed due to COVID-19.

A total of 40 sports and 61 disciplines will take centre stage across 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and five co-host cities. Most events of Asian Games 2023 will start after the opening ceremony on September 23.

However, some competitions, like cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball, are scheduled to begin on September 19.

RELATED | Asian Games schedule, venue, dates, and Indian athletes full info

Additionally, 74 Paris Olympics quotas will be up for grabs for nine sports, namely archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo.

The Asian continent will also witness fierce rivalries between India-Pakistan and China-Japan. The multi-sport extravaganza will see a star-studded line-up, including but not limited to India’s Neeraj Chopra, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, and Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie of China.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to happen on October 8.

Schedule

Event Date
Opening Ceremony 23 September
Artistic Swimming 6–8 October
Diving 30 September–4 October
Marathon Swimming 6–7 October
Swimming 24–29 September
Water Polo 25 September–7 October
Archery 1–7 October
Athletics 29 September–5 October
Badminton 28 September–7 October
Baseball 26 September–7 October
Softball 26 September–2 October
Basketball 3x3 25 September–1 October
Basketball 26 September–6 October
Boxing 24 September–5 October
Breaking 6–7 October
Canoe/Kayak (Slalom) 5–7 October
Canoe/Kayak (Sprint) 30 September–3 October
Cricket 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
Cycling (BMX Racing) 1 October
Cycling (Mountain Bike) 25 September
Cycling (Road) 3–5 October
Cycling (Track) 26–29 September
Dragon Boat 4–6 October
Equestrian 26 September–6 October
Fencing 24–29 September
Football 19 September–7 October
Golf 28 September–1 October
Artistic Gymnastics 24–29 September
Rhythmic Gymnastics 6–7 October
Trampoline Gymnastics 2–3 October
Handball 24 September–5 October
Hockey 24 September–7 October
Judo 24–27 September
Kabbadi 2–7 October
Ju-jitsu 5–7 October
Karate 5–8 October
Kurash 30 September–2 October
Bridge 27 September–6 October
Chess 24 September–7 October
Esports 24 September–2 October
Go 24 September–3 October
Xiangqi 28 September–7 October
Modern Pentathlon 20–24 September
Roller Skating 30 September–7 October
Skateboarding 24–27 September
Rowing 20–25 September
Rugby Sevens 24–26 September
Sailing 21–27 September
Sepaktakraw 24 September–7 October
Shooting 24 September–1 October
Soft Tennis 3–7 October
Sport Climbing 3–7 October
Squash 26 September–5 October
Table tennis 22 September–2 October
Taekwondo 24–28 September
Tennis 24–30 September
Triathlon 29 September–2 October
Beach Volleyball 19–28 September
Volleyball 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
Weightlifting 30 September–7 October
Wrestling 4–7 October
Wushu 24–28 September
Closing Ceremony 8 October
Where to watch/stream the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou 2022 LIVE?
CCTV in China
TBS in Japan
Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) in India
MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg in Singapore
MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+ in Indonesia
KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun in the Republic of Korea
RTM and Astro in Malaysia

