Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

The 19th Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, after being postponed due to COVID-19.
A total of 40 sports and 61 disciplines will take centre stage across 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and five co-host cities. Most events of Asian Games 2023 will start after the opening ceremony on September 23.
However, some competitions, like cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball, are scheduled to begin on September 19.
RELATED | Asian Games schedule, venue, dates, and Indian athletes full info
Additionally, 74 Paris Olympics quotas will be up for grabs for nine sports, namely archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo.
The Asian continent will also witness fierce rivalries between India-Pakistan and China-Japan. The multi-sport extravaganza will see a star-studded line-up, including but not limited to India’s Neeraj Chopra, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, and Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie of China.
The closing ceremony is scheduled to happen on October 8.
Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Opening Ceremony
|23 September
|Artistic Swimming
|6–8 October
|Diving
|30 September–4 October
|Marathon Swimming
|6–7 October
|Swimming
|24–29 September
|Water Polo
|25 September–7 October
|Archery
|1–7 October
|Athletics
|29 September–5 October
|Badminton
|28 September–7 October
|Baseball
|26 September–7 October
|Softball
|26 September–2 October
|Basketball 3x3
|25 September–1 October
|Basketball
|26 September–6 October
|Boxing
|24 September–5 October
|Breaking
|6–7 October
|Canoe/Kayak (Slalom)
|5–7 October
|Canoe/Kayak (Sprint)
|30 September–3 October
|Cricket
|19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
|Cycling (BMX Racing)
|1 October
|Cycling (Mountain Bike)
|25 September
|Cycling (Road)
|3–5 October
|Cycling (Track)
|26–29 September
|Dragon Boat
|4–6 October
|Equestrian
|26 September–6 October
|Fencing
|24–29 September
|Football
|19 September–7 October
|Golf
|28 September–1 October
|Artistic Gymnastics
|24–29 September
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|6–7 October
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|2–3 October
|Handball
|24 September–5 October
|Hockey
|24 September–7 October
|Judo
|24–27 September
|Kabbadi
|2–7 October
|Ju-jitsu
|5–7 October
|Karate
|5–8 October
|Kurash
|30 September–2 October
|Bridge
|27 September–6 October
|Chess
|24 September–7 October
|Esports
|24 September–2 October
|Go
|24 September–3 October
|Xiangqi
|28 September–7 October
|Modern Pentathlon
|20–24 September
|Roller Skating
|30 September–7 October
|Skateboarding
|24–27 September
|Rowing
|20–25 September
|Rugby Sevens
|24–26 September
|Sailing
|21–27 September
|Sepaktakraw
|24 September–7 October
|Shooting
|24 September–1 October
|Soft Tennis
|3–7 October
|Sport Climbing
|3–7 October
|Squash
|26 September–5 October
|Table tennis
|22 September–2 October
|Taekwondo
|24–28 September
|Tennis
|24–30 September
|Triathlon
|29 September–2 October
|Beach Volleyball
|19–28 September
|Volleyball
|19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
|Weightlifting
|30 September–7 October
|Wrestling
|4–7 October
|Wushu
|24–28 September
|Closing Ceremony
|8 October
Where to watch/stream the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou 2022 LIVE?
Latest on Sportstar
- Woakes hails ‘superhuman’ Stokes after England star’s record run spree
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Samarawickrama keep SL in control of runchase
- PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana strains hamstring while fielding
- Sports Ministry adds 22 athletes to India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent
- Three Real Madrid players arrested over sexual video with minor
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE