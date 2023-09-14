Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

The 19th Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, after being postponed due to COVID-19.

A total of 40 sports and 61 disciplines will take centre stage across 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and five co-host cities. Most events of Asian Games 2023 will start after the opening ceremony on September 23.

However, some competitions, like cricket, football, volleyball, and beach volleyball, are scheduled to begin on September 19.

Additionally, 74 Paris Olympics quotas will be up for grabs for nine sports, namely archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo.

The Asian continent will also witness fierce rivalries between India-Pakistan and China-Japan. The multi-sport extravaganza will see a star-studded line-up, including but not limited to India’s Neeraj Chopra, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, and Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie of China.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to happen on October 8.

Schedule

Event Date Opening Ceremony 23 September Artistic Swimming 6–8 October Diving 30 September–4 October Marathon Swimming 6–7 October Swimming 24–29 September Water Polo 25 September–7 October Archery 1–7 October Athletics 29 September–5 October Badminton 28 September–7 October Baseball 26 September–7 October Softball 26 September–2 October Basketball 3x3 25 September–1 October Basketball 26 September–6 October Boxing 24 September–5 October Breaking 6–7 October Canoe/Kayak (Slalom) 5–7 October Canoe/Kayak (Sprint) 30 September–3 October Cricket 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men) Cycling (BMX Racing) 1 October Cycling (Mountain Bike) 25 September Cycling (Road) 3–5 October Cycling (Track) 26–29 September Dragon Boat 4–6 October Equestrian 26 September–6 October Fencing 24–29 September Football 19 September–7 October Golf 28 September–1 October Artistic Gymnastics 24–29 September Rhythmic Gymnastics 6–7 October Trampoline Gymnastics 2–3 October Handball 24 September–5 October Hockey 24 September–7 October Judo 24–27 September Kabbadi 2–7 October Ju-jitsu 5–7 October Karate 5–8 October Kurash 30 September–2 October Bridge 27 September–6 October Chess 24 September–7 October Esports 24 September–2 October Go 24 September–3 October Xiangqi 28 September–7 October Modern Pentathlon 20–24 September Roller Skating 30 September–7 October Skateboarding 24–27 September Rowing 20–25 September Rugby Sevens 24–26 September Sailing 21–27 September Sepaktakraw 24 September–7 October Shooting 24 September–1 October Soft Tennis 3–7 October Sport Climbing 3–7 October Squash 26 September–5 October Table tennis 22 September–2 October Taekwondo 24–28 September Tennis 24–30 September Triathlon 29 September–2 October Beach Volleyball 19–28 September Volleyball 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women) Weightlifting 30 September–7 October Wrestling 4–7 October Wushu 24–28 September Closing Ceremony 8 October