Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad, 13 players omitted from original squad

Sunil Chhetri has been included in the revised 17-member Indian men’s football team squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), the national governing body of the sport, announced the squad on Wednesday and thanked the clubs in the Indian Super League and the FSDL for releasing the players for the continental event.

Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpeet Singh Sandhu are two senior players who are missing in the revised squad.

The other players from the original squad who are missing in the revised squad are Akash Mishra, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Anwar Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalchungnunga, Roshan Singh, Apuia Ralte and Ashish Rai.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “It has been a hectic time for Indian football season this time. We have a tight schedule within a short period of time that was not easy to manage.

“There have been too many things happening, both at the domestic and the international level, involving India’s National Teams, as well as the ISL clubs. While the Senior National Men’s Team successfully completed playing a series of matches, they are also awaiting to play the Asian Games, followed by Merdeka Cup, World Cup Qualifiers, and the AFC Asian Cup,” he said.

Indian men’s team will compete at the Asian Games after a nine-year gap.