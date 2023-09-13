MagazineBuy Print

“We have respect for the national team” - East Bengal head coach Cuadrat on releasing Indian players for Asian Games

As the Games act as a qualifying berth for the Paris Olympics 2024, the ISL clubs have been compelled to release some of the Indian players for national duty.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 19:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
(From L-R): Cleiton Silva, Carles Cuadrat (Head Coach), Nandhakumar Sekar and Gursimrat Singh Gill of East Bengal FC during the ISL 10 Media Day in Kolkata | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL
(From L-R): Cleiton Silva, Carles Cuadrat (Head Coach), Nandhakumar Sekar and Gursimrat Singh Gill of East Bengal FC during the ISL 10 Media Day in Kolkata | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat has affirmed that his club has respect for the Indian national team and will be releasing players ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

With the 10th season of the Indian Super League set to get underway on September 21, the Games begin a couple of days before at Hangzhou.

As the Games act as a qualifying berth for the Paris Olympics 2024, the ISL clubs have been compelled to release some of the Indian players for national duty.

ALSO READ: India likely to field weakened football team in Asian games as ISL clubs refuse to release players

Asked about the issue, Cuadrat said during the ISL press meeting here on Wednesday, “We have the calendar, and it’s very clear. I’ve worked with Saudi Arabia’s national team in the past, so I know clearly about how the calendar works for the clubs.”

“Everything is under control. It will remain organized in the football industry across the world.”

“We have respect for the national team and have sent them a list of players they can use. The clubs and federation (AIFF) must cooperate to do the best for the country.”

“We have players in the U-23 and the senior team, and we support the national team. There is a list of East Bengal players who can partake in the Asian Games,” he added.

Team India has been clubbed in Group A of the Games, alongside hosts China (September 19), Bangladesh (September 21) and Myanmar (September 24).

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury

The top two teams from the six groups make it to the pre-quarters, with four best-ranked third-placed sides also qualifying.

The Men in Blue did not participate in the continental tournament in Indonesia in 2018, while in Incheon 2014, it was ousted in the group stage.

The Indians’ best outing in the competition came in Guangzhou in 2010, where it made it to the pre-quarters.

India men’s squad for Asian Games
Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

