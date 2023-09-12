ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury

Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a setback just before the start of its Indian Super League title defence as its winger Ashique Kurinuyan was ruled out for a few weeks owing to a ligament injury.

Ashique suffered the injury while with the National team during its King’s Cup semifinal against Iraq in Thailand.

According to a club official, the player suffered a significant tear in his right leg hamstring, which was revealed after an MRI was done on him following his return from national duty.

The extent of the injury will be assessed by Mohun Bagan’s medical team and accordingly, a recovery process will be started for the player who moved to MBSG from Bengaluru FC this season.

Mohun Bagan has alleged that the National team support staff ignored Ashique’s injury and did not take adequate steps to get it treated.

There is a likelihood of the player missing the team’s next few matches which include the crucial AFC Cup group league tie against Odisha FC and the initial rounds of ISL-10.

This is a big blow for the team as Ashique has already become a significant part of the team’s plans, especially after the form he showed in the team’s successful outings in the Durand Cup and the play-off stages of the AFC Cup early in the season.