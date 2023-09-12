MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury

The Indian national team winger suffered the injury while during the King’s Cup semifinal against Iraq in Thailand, which India lost 1-2.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 20:58 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
This is a big blow for the team as Ashique has already become a significant part of the team’s plans, especially after the form he showed in the team’s successful outing in the Durand Cup.
This is a big blow for the team as Ashique has already become a significant part of the team’s plans, especially after the form he showed in the team’s successful outing in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

This is a big blow for the team as Ashique has already become a significant part of the team’s plans, especially after the form he showed in the team’s successful outing in the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant suffered a setback just before the start of its Indian Super League title defence as its winger Ashique Kurinuyan was ruled out for a few weeks owing to a ligament injury.

Ashique suffered the injury while with the National team during its King’s Cup semifinal against Iraq in Thailand.

According to a club official, the player suffered a significant tear in his right leg hamstring, which was revealed after an MRI was done on him following his return from national duty.

The extent of the injury will be assessed by Mohun Bagan’s medical team and accordingly, a recovery process will be started for the player who moved to MBSG from Bengaluru FC this season.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC adds four Indian players ahead of new season

Mohun Bagan has alleged that the National team support staff ignored Ashique’s injury and did not take adequate steps to get it treated.

There is a likelihood of the player missing the team’s next few matches which include the crucial AFC Cup group league tie against Odisha FC and the initial rounds of ISL-10.

This is a big blow for the team as Ashique has already become a significant part of the team’s plans, especially after the form he showed in the team’s successful outings in the Durand Cup and the play-off stages of the AFC Cup early in the season.

Related Topics

Ashique Kuruniyan /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup 2023 /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL needs 152 runs to win, IND requires seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations
    Reuters
  4. Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95
    AFP
  5. Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. U23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: With odd against it, India looks to stun UAE to remain in qualifying race
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Schedule: When is HFC playing in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC adds four Indian players ahead of new season
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC schedule: PFC to begin Indian Super League campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL needs 152 runs to win, IND requires seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan winger Ashique out for few weeks with ligament injury
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations
    Reuters
  4. Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95
    AFP
  5. Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court in Hermoso kiss case
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment