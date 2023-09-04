Asian Games 2023: venue, dates, schedule and Indian athletes full info

Hangzhou, China will host the Asian Games from September 23 to October 8, 2023, after being postponed due to Covid-19.

Which edition of Asian Games is to be held this year?

This year will mark the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

How many sporting events are in the Asian Games 2023?

From September 23 to October 8, 40 sports and 61 disciplines will take place at 54 competition venues in Hangzhou and five co-host cities.

When do the sporting events at the Asian Games 2023 begin?

Although most events of the Asian Games 2023 will start after the opening ceremony on September 23, some events such as cricket and football are scheduled to begin on September 19, 2023.

How many medal events will take place in Asian Games 2023?

The cancellation of two roller skating events has led to a total of 481 gold medals.

Has India hosted the Asian Games?

India has hosted the Asian Games twice, first in 1951 and then in 1982.

How many athletes will India send for this edition of the Asian Games?

The Indian Sports Ministry has given approval to 634 athletes from 38 different sporting disciplines to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. These athletes have met the selection criteria set by the ministry, which is lower than the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). In the previous edition of the games, a total of 572 Indian athletes participated.

How was India’s performance in the 2018 Asian Games?

India achieved its highest-ever medal haul at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta and Palembang, winning a total of 70 medals across various disciplines, which included 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals. This was also India’s highest number of gold medals won at the Games. India surpassed its previous best medal tally of 65 medals, which was achieved eight years earlier at the 2010 Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China, where it won 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals.

Who will host the next edition of the Asian Games?

The Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan will host the 2026 Asian Games (XX Asiad) from September 19 to October 4.