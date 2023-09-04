Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1

1 / 10 | eSports will be making its debut as a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games. Which of the following games is not a part of the competition? PUBG Mobile

League of Legends

Hearthstone Next

2 / 10 | Hangzhou is the third Chinese city to host an Asian Games. Which of the following cities has also been a host from China? Shenzhen

Guangzhou

Chongqing Next

3 / 10 | Only three senior players (aged above 23) can be part of the football squads at the 2022 Asian Games. If two are Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is the third? Sandesh Jhingan

Udanta Singh

Anirudh Thapa Next

4 / 10 | Cricket will be part of the 2022 Asian Games and India will be participating in it for the first time. Who will lead the Indian men’s team at this event? Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar Next

5 / 10 | Which Indian Olympic medalist will not be a part of the 2022 Asian Games after losing to Atish Todkar in the wrestling selection trials? Bajrang Punia

Ravi Dahiya

Deepak Punia Next

6 / 10 | All the events at the inaugural Asian Games in 1951 were held at one venue only. Who was the venue named after? Dhyan Chand

Jawaharlal Nehru

Norman Pritchard Next

7 / 10 | Which country topped the medal tally at the inaugural Asian Games in 1951? India

Japan

China Next

8 / 10 | The Asian Games is considered to be a successor to the Far Eastern Championship Games. What were those games also known as, held from 1913 to 1934? Eastern Events

Asian Olympics

Oriental Olympics Next

9 / 10 | Which of the following is true about the hosting of the 2030 & 2034 Asian Games? It will be hosted by Middle East countries

India will host it for the third time

It will be held by Australia & New Zealand Next

10 / 10 | Which of the following countries has never hosted the Asian Games? Philippines

Malaysia

Qatar Next