Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 1st set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 04, 2023 09:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1
Representative Image
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | eSports will be making its debut as a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games. Which of the following games is not a part of the competition?

  • PUBG Mobile
  • League of Legends
  • Hearthstone
Next

