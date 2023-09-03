MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dropping breakers from Asian Games disheartening: ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty

After the Union Sports Ministry dropped the breakers from Asiad’s final list, the federation approached Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with a request to allow its athletes to compete at no cost to the Government.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:03 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Participants in a breaking class in Visakhapatnam.
Participants in a breaking class in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Participants in a breaking class in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu

The Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India (ADSFI) has expressed its disappointment over the exclusion of breakers from the final list of the upcoming Asian Games.

After the Union Sports Ministry dropped the breakers from the final list, like several other sportspersons across different disciplines, the federation approached Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with a request to allow its athletes to compete in the Asiad at no cost to the Government.

In a letter dated August 24 to Thakur, the ADFI said its athletes had been training for over two months and had a “strong chance of bagging a medal for India,” requesting the Minister “to clear our athletes at no cost to the Government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).”

READ: Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention

“There is no response. Time is running out and the rates of flight tickets are going up. This is a new discipline which is there in the Paris Olympics next year; it needs encouragement. If our athletes do not get adequate exposure, how can they qualify for the Olympics?” ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty told Sportstar.

Addressing the breaking community, Mohanty said “the situation is unjust and disheartening” and questioned “the fairness of the selection process and the support we receive from our Sports Ministry.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 101/2 (24 overs); AFG needs 234 more to win - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dropping breakers from Asian Games disheartening: ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Max Verstappen breaks Vettel’s record for consecutive F1 wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Lineups out; Hojlund starts from bench
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Verstappen gets to perfect ten with win in Italian Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Dropping breakers from Asian Games disheartening: ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty
    Team Sportstar
  2. With Mirabai not in medal contention, weightlifting Worlds set to be an underwhelming affair for India
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, September 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports Ministry approves preparatory camp for Neeraj Chopra in Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 101/2 (24 overs); AFG needs 234 more to win - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dropping breakers from Asian Games disheartening: ADSFI secretary Biswajit Mohanty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Max Verstappen breaks Vettel’s record for consecutive F1 wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: Lineups out; Hojlund starts from bench
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Verstappen gets to perfect ten with win in Italian Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment