MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention

Flag football and cricket have been shortlisted along with baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 18:37 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

A decision on which new sports will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is likely to come in the next few weeks, the head of the International Federation of American Football said on Monday.

Flag football, a non-contact format of American football played by teams of five, is trying along with eight other sports to get onto the 2028 Games programme as one of the events that can be added by the local organisers.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) then needs to ratify that decision when it meets in Mumbai in October.

“We expect a decision (from LA2028 organisers) in the coming weeks,” IFAF President Pierre Trochet said in a call with reporters. “We are focusing on our work but expect a decision in the upcoming weeks.”

READ MORE | AFC increases men’s Champions League prize money by 200 percent; introduces Women’s Champions League

The sport faces stiff competition, with cricket seen as one of the favourites given the sport’s wide global reach, its financial strength and broadcast appeal.

Flag football and cricket have been shortlisted along with baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

Flag football is banking on its support in the United States, growing popularity abroad as well as potential participation of NFL players at the Games to make it to Los Angeles.

“When we first questioned ...to see if the players will be released by the NFL to play it was clear that it would interest many players,” Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe, said.

“That’s an exciting prospect, to see some NFL superstars at the Olympics.”

While their inclusion is only for one edition of the Games, these sports are banking on the boost provided by their Olympic participation to spur growth and remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.

The LA 2028 organisers can decide on several sports to be included.

Next year’s Paris 2024 Olympics organisers have included four additional sports for their Games with breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing - the last three of which also featured as additional events at the Tokyo Games. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Los angeles 2028 /

olympics /

Cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
  2. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  3. Maguire must fight for place or leave Man Utd, says manager Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Jessica Pegula routs Liudmila Samsonova in Montreal for third career WTA Tour title
    AP
  5. South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. Equestrian Ashish Limaye set for Asian Games debut along with best friends Willy and Dinard
    Sahil Mathur
  5. VIDEO: Prince Harry saddles up for charity polo match in Singapore
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
  2. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  3. Maguire must fight for place or leave Man Utd, says manager Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Jessica Pegula routs Liudmila Samsonova in Montreal for third career WTA Tour title
    AP
  5. South Africa squad for Australia T20I, ODI series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment