MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wrestling trials for World Championships on August 25-26, no grappler gets exemption

The exemption given to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials had created a huge furore with majority of the wrestling fraternity criticising the decision taken by the ad-hoc panel.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 16:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The trials for the wrestling World Championships will be held on August 25-26 in Patiala.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The trials for the wrestling World Championships will be held on August 25-26 in Patiala. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The trials for the wrestling World Championships will be held on August 25-26 in Patiala. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The trials for the wrestling World Championships will be held on August 25-26 in Patiala, the ad-hoc panel announced on Monday, ending weeks of uncertainty around the selection competition.

The exemption given to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials had created a huge furore with majority of the wrestling fraternity criticising the decision taken by the ad-hoc panel.

However, the ad-hoc panel has not announced exemption for any wrestler for the trials World Championships, set to be held in Belgrade from September 16-24.

READ - National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair

In the criteria mentioned for “shortlisting of athletes” for the Worlds, the ad-hoc panel said, “Medallists and participants of all international/ ranking/ Asian/ World Championships/ Commonwealth Games held in 2022 and 2023 and participants of 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games will have to appear for trials in order to get selected selected for the Worlds.”

Bajrang and Vinesh, however, have not yet made up their mind on appearing in the trials for the Worlds as they feel the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting September 23 is fast approaching.

The World Championships will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The dates for sending entries by names will close on August 16 but United World Wrestling (UWW) has in principle accepted India’s request to extend the deadline because of the uncertainty surrounding the WFI elections.

“Since this is an Olympic qualification tournament, we couldn’t have delayed the trials any further as India’s entries would have been rejected,” the ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

Initially the ad-hoc panel had decided to hold the trials on August 10 and send a notification regarding that to the state association before August 3.

But, later, the panel decided the newly-elected WFI governing body should take a call on the trials as it would get elected on August 12, leaving the elected governing body members plenty of time to conduct the exercise and send the entries to UWW.

But after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the much-anticipated WFI elections on the eve of the polls (August 11) and adjourned the matter to August 28, a question mark hung over the wrestlers’ participation in the Worlds, leaving the ad-hoc panel to take the important decision to conduct the trials.

“The weigh-in would be held on same dates of the Selection Trials at 7.00 hrs. at SAI Centre, NS NIS, Patiala and two kg weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories,” said the statement.

“Trials will be held in the following categories -- Freestyle: 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg, 97kg and 125kg. Greco-roman -- 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg. Women’s wrestling: 50kg, 53kg, 55Kgk, 57Kgk, 59Kgk, 62Kgk, 65Kgk, 68Kg, 72kg and & 76kg.”

Format of trials

The ad-hoc panel said that, if less than eight wrestlers are eligible for trials in a weight category, Nordic system will be applied.

Under the Nordic system, the wrestlers fight each other in a round-robin format. After the matches are over, the wrestlers are ranked according to the number of victories. The top three win medals.

“If eight or more wrestlers are eligible in a weight category, direct elimination format will be conducted,” said the ad-hoc panel statement.

The panel also said that it may apply “seeding system” during the trials.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wrestling World Championships /

Bajrang Punia /

Vinesh Phoghat /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling trials for World Championships on August 25-26, no grappler gets exemption
    PTI
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Sinner reaches new career-high after Toronto title, Rune makes Top 5 debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges banned from travelling
    PTI
  5. England bowler Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Wrestling trials for World Championships on August 25-26, no grappler gets exemption
    PTI
  2. Asian Games: Sports ministry sends wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition
    PTI
  3. CWG gold medallist Anita up against Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh for WFI president’s post
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. WFI elections: Two-way contest between Sanjay Singh, Anita Sheoran
    PTI
  5. WFI elections: Complete list of nominated candidates for President, other posts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling trials for World Championships on August 25-26, no grappler gets exemption
    PTI
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Sinner reaches new career-high after Toronto title, Rune makes Top 5 debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges banned from travelling
    PTI
  5. England bowler Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment