CWG gold medallist Anita up against Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh for WFI president’s post

Two candidates for the post of senior vice-president, five for four posts of vice-president, four for two positions of joint secretary and seven for five posts of executive member are in fray.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 17:21 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
While Anita (left) is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay (right) is a candidate from the outgoing president’s camp.
While Anita (left) is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay (right) is a candidate from the outgoing president’s camp. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ANI
While Anita (left) is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay (right) is a candidate from the outgoing president's camp. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ANI

International wrestler Anita Sheoran will take on Sanjay Kumar Singh in the contest for the president’s post in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections to be held on Saturday.

While Anita, a 2010 Commonwealth Games champion, is a witness against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Sanjay is a candidate from the outgoing president’s camp.

National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair

Darshan Lal of Brij Bhushan camp and Railways Sports Promotion Board secretary P.C. Locab, who is considered close to the protesting wrestlers, will fight for the secretary general’s post, as per the list of contesting candidates published on Monday following the withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, seeking a second term, will be challenged by Dushyant Sharma in the race for the treasurer’s position.

Two candidates for the post of senior vice-president, five for four posts of vice-president, four for two positions of joint secretary and seven for five posts of executive member are in fray.

Final list of candidates:
President: Anita Sheoran, Sanjay Kumar Singh.
Senior vice-president: Devender Kadian, ID Nanavati.
Vice-president: Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Kartar Singh, Mohan Yadav, N. Phoni.
Secretary-general: Darshan Lal, Prem Chand Lochab.
Treasurer: Dushyant Sharma, Satya Pal Singh Deshwal.
Joint secretary: Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh, RK Purushotham, Rohtash Singh.
Executive members: Ajay Vaid, M. Loganathan, Neivikuolie Khatsii, Prashant Rai, Rajnish Kumar, Ratul Sarma, Ummed Singh.

