WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention

The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections may become an interesting affair with outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s camp trying to keep its flock together and three surprise names in the Electoral College (EC) potentially threatening the former WFI chief’s stronghold over the federation.

Some leading wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat, who sought the end of Brij Bhushan – who is facing different charges including sexual harassment – and his family members’ control over the WFI, ended their long-drawn agitation following their meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Some names in the WFI EC, released on Tuesday, have raised eyebrows.

These include Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab, a bureaucrat who was a link between the protesting wrestlers and the Government, from Gujarat, Haryana hotelier and BJP member Devender from Assam (which moved the Gauhati High Court demanding WFI membership and got the elections stayed before being granted affiliation by the ad-hoc committee on July 22) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita, who hails from Haryana and was a witness in the sexual harassment case, from Odisha (through the state association’s channel).

There is a possibility of the three standing for key posts in the federation’s elections, scheduled on August 12.

“The way some names entered the voters’ list suggests it was pre-planned,” said a state association member belonging to the Brij Bhushan camp.

Since the names of Brij Bhushan, who completed his three-term tenure, and his son Karan Bhushan, who was earlier projected as his father’s successor, are absent in the EC, the former WFI chief cannot have direct control over WFI. However, the possibility of his indirect control through some of his close aides, including Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Jai Prakash from Delhi, cannot be ruled out.

As per the WFI constitution, an affiliated state or union territory unit of the WFI can nominate two persons who are members of its executive body for constituting the EC and persons whose names are included in the EC can file nominations for elections.

While the Brij Bhushan camp is keen to maintain its control over WFI, a member of the wrestling fraternity, who is keeping a close watch on the developments, said a balanced formula might be devised to accommodate those who are seen as ‘wrestlers’ representatives.’