MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention

While the Brij Bhushan camp is keen to maintain its control over WFI, a member of the wrestling fraternity said a balanced formula might be devised in the elections.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 19:49 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Since the names of Brij Bhushan, who completed his three-term tenure, and his son Karan Bhushan, who was earlier projected as his father’s successor, are absent in the EC, the former WFI chief cannot have direct control over WFI.
Since the names of Brij Bhushan, who completed his three-term tenure, and his son Karan Bhushan, who was earlier projected as his father’s successor, are absent in the EC, the former WFI chief cannot have direct control over WFI. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Since the names of Brij Bhushan, who completed his three-term tenure, and his son Karan Bhushan, who was earlier projected as his father’s successor, are absent in the EC, the former WFI chief cannot have direct control over WFI. | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections may become an interesting affair with outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s camp trying to keep its flock together and three surprise names in the Electoral College (EC) potentially threatening the former WFI chief’s stronghold over the federation.

Some leading wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat, who sought the end of Brij Bhushan – who is facing different charges including sexual harassment – and his family members’ control over the WFI, ended their long-drawn agitation following their meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

ALSO READ
Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn from Asian Games squad if they lose Worlds trials: Ad-hoc panel member

Some names in the WFI EC, released on Tuesday, have raised eyebrows.

These include Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab, a bureaucrat who was a link between the protesting wrestlers and the Government, from Gujarat, Haryana hotelier and BJP member Devender from Assam (which moved the Gauhati High Court demanding WFI membership and got the elections stayed before being granted affiliation by the ad-hoc committee on July 22) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita, who hails from Haryana and was a witness in the sexual harassment case, from Odisha (through the state association’s channel).

There is a possibility of the three standing for key posts in the federation’s elections, scheduled on August 12.

“The way some names entered the voters’ list suggests it was pre-planned,” said a state association member belonging to the Brij Bhushan camp.

Since the names of Brij Bhushan, who completed his three-term tenure, and his son Karan Bhushan, who was earlier projected as his father’s successor, are absent in the EC, the former WFI chief cannot have direct control over WFI. However, the possibility of his indirect control through some of his close aides, including Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Jai Prakash from Delhi, cannot be ruled out.

ALSO READ
We did not run away from trials: Vinesh, Bajrang issue clarification

As per the WFI constitution, an affiliated state or union territory unit of the WFI can nominate two persons who are members of its executive body for constituting the EC and persons whose names are included in the EC can file nominations for elections.

While the Brij Bhushan camp is keen to maintain its control over WFI, a member of the wrestling fraternity, who is keeping a close watch on the developments, said a balanced formula might be devised to accommodate those who are seen as ‘wrestlers’ representatives.’

Related stories

Related Topics

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh /

WFI /

Wrestling Federation of India /

Bajrang Punia /

Sakshi Malik /

Vinesh Phoghat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 26
    Team Sportstar
  2. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Richarlison hat-trick seals silverware for Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Fearing injury, Asian Games trials winners request time till August 20 to prepare for World Ch’ship trials
    PTI
  3. Wrestling trials for Asian Games: Upsets galore show past has little influence on the present
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Assam gets Wrestling Federation of India membership
    PTI
  5. Asian Games trials set to be conducted behind closed doors after wrestlers’ parents argue with ad-hoc panel
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 26
    Team Sportstar
  2. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Richarlison hat-trick seals silverware for Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment