Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik condemn IOA’s decision to dissolve ad hoc committee for wrestling

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have condemned the Indian Olympic Association’s [IOA] decision to dissolve the ad hoc wrestling committee and give complete administrative control to the Wrestling Federation of India [WFI]. This means that Sanjay Singh’s panel, which was elected in December 2023, will return to power.

“History is witness to the fact that powerful people in this country have played with the honor of women for centuries,” Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik wrote on her social media channels. “Today in the 21st century, we have shown courage, unitedly raised our voice against injustice and fought with all our heart so that the miscreants can be removed from the Indian Wrestling Association and the women wrestlers feel safe.

“But the rich miscreant is so powerful that he is above the government, the Constitution and the judiciary. After the government suspended the wrestling association, Brij Bhushan and Sanjay Singh kept giving statements that this suspension is just a show, we will be reinstated after a few days and we will have control over the wrestling association forever. This proved to be true and this letter from the Indian Olympic Association officially confirmed this and proved that even in this new India, the age-old tradition of insulting women will continue. Jai Bharat Mata, Jai Gau Mata and Jai every mother of this country,” she added.

The ad-hoc, committee, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, was constituted after the newly-elected WFI had allegedly flouted its own rules. Earlier this month, the panel organised the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan to be held next month. Following the successful completion of the trials the reins of the sport have been handed over to WFI.

प्रधानमंत्री जी स्पिन मास्टर हैं, अपने प्रतिद्विंदियों के भाषणों का जवाब देने के लिए "महिला शक्ति" का नाम लेकर बात को घुमाना जानते हैं.



नरेंद्र मोदी जी, हम महिला शक्ति की असल सच्चाई भी जान लीजिए. महिला पहलवानों का शोषण करने वाला बृजभूषण फिर से कुश्ती पर काबिज हो गया है.… https://t.co/PrPuBwqP2X — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Vinesh echoed Sakshi’s sentiments. “The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking “women power” to counter the speeches of his rivals,” Vinesh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Narendra Modi ji, let us also know the real truth of women power. Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling.

“It is hoped that you will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country.”

Vinesh, along with Sakshi and Bajrang Punia, had protested against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had been accused of sexual harassment by the three well-known grapplers.

Sakshi had also announced her retirement from wrestling soon after Sanjay Singh’s appointment as WFI Chief.