Podcast: No Bajrang, Ravi for Paris? What is Vinesh doing? - Decoding the drama at Wrestling trials for Olympic qualifiers

Nihit Sachdeva and Jonathan Selvaraj discuss the recently held wrestling selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championships, Asian Olympic Qualifier and World Olympic Qualifier in the latest episode.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 13:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Jonathan Selvaraj,Nihit Sachdeva
Listen to the latest episode of the Sportstar Podcast on your favourite podcast streaming platform.
Listen to the latest episode of the Sportstar Podcast on your favourite podcast streaming platform.

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Jonathan Selvaraj. The duo discusses the recently held wrestling selection trials, organised by the Wrestling Federation of India and the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Sports Ministry, in Sonipat and Patiala for the upcoming Asian Championships, Asian Olympic Qualifier and World Olympic Qualifier. While Tokyo medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia failed to emerge as winners in their respective categories, Vinesh Phogat’s participation in two categories caused a lot of controversy and confusion.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Ravi Dahiya /

Bajrang Punia /

Vinesh Phoghat /

Wrestling Federation of India

