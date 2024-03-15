In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Jonathan Selvaraj. The duo discusses the recently held wrestling selection trials, organised by the Wrestling Federation of India and the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Sports Ministry, in Sonipat and Patiala for the upcoming Asian Championships, Asian Olympic Qualifier and World Olympic Qualifier. While Tokyo medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia failed to emerge as winners in their respective categories, Vinesh Phogat’s participation in two categories caused a lot of controversy and confusion.
Latest on Sportstar
- Podcast: Indian hockey in crisis? What to make of Janneke Schopman, Elena Norman’s exit?
- Podcast: No Bajrang, Ravi for Paris? What is Vinesh doing? - Decoding the drama at Wrestling trials for Olympic qualifiers
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India leaves for Saudi Arabia to face Afghanistan
- Naomi Osaka to play Billie Jean King Cup for first time since 2020
- NBA roundup: Thunder takes advantage of short-handed Mavericks
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE