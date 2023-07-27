Ravi Dahiya undergoes successful surgery after exit from Asian Games trials

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya took to Twitter to announce a successful completion of his knee surgery following a first round exit at the Asian Games trials.

“When a sweet result is received in the temple of life, everyone accepts it easily, but when a bitter result is received, accepting it with gratitude is the ultimate joy of life,” he wrote.

जीवन के मंदिर में जब मीठा प्रसाद मिलता है तो हर कोई आसानी से स्वीकार कर लेता है लेकिन जब कड़वा प्रसाद मिलता है तो कृतज्ञता से स्वीकार करना ही जीवन का परम आनंद है हे ईश्वर आपका अनंत धन्यवाद #jaihind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0E0UyOg9wS — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) July 27, 2023

The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist lost his opening round bout of the men’s 57kg freestyle selection trials against Atish Todkar during the Asian Games trials in New Delhi on July 23. Dahiya was trailing 20-8 before he was pinned by Todkar, aggravating his knee injury in the process.

The Delhi trials, held to pick the Indian squad for the upcoming Hangzhou Games, were Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s first competition this year. Although the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist had recovered from a knee injury, Dahiya showed signs of pain during training ahead of the trials.

Due to the injury, Dahiya will miss September’s World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.