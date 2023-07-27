MagazineBuy Print

Ravi Dahiya undergoes successful surgery after exit from Asian Games trials

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya took to Twitter to announce a successful completion of his knee surgery following a first round exit at the Asian Games trials.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 22:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Dahiya lost his opening round bout of the men’s 57kg freestyle selection trials against Atish Todkar, aggravating his knee injury in the process.
File Photo: Dahiya lost his opening round bout of the men's 57kg freestyle selection trials against Atish Todkar, aggravating his knee injury in the process. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Dahiya lost his opening round bout of the men’s 57kg freestyle selection trials against Atish Todkar, aggravating his knee injury in the process. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV / The Hindu

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya took to Twitter to announce a successful completion of his knee surgery following a first round exit at the Asian Games trials.

“When a sweet result is received in the temple of life, everyone accepts it easily, but when a bitter result is received, accepting it with gratitude is the ultimate joy of life,” he wrote.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist lost his opening round bout of the men’s 57kg freestyle selection trials against Atish Todkar during the Asian Games trials in New Delhi on July 23. Dahiya was trailing 20-8 before he was pinned by Todkar, aggravating his knee injury in the process.

ALSO READ: National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair

The Delhi trials, held to pick the Indian squad for the upcoming Hangzhou Games, were Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s first competition this year. Although the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist had recovered from a knee injury, Dahiya showed signs of pain during training ahead of the trials.

Due to the injury, Dahiya will miss September’s World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

